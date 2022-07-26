MAGICAL MERLIN Will Play The Fortune Theatre in October 2022

Following the February sell-out run of Jungle Rumble, Perform Productions returns to the West End presenting the premiere run of Magical Merlin. The spellbinding family musical will play The Fortune Theatre this October half-term from Monday 24 to Sunday 30 October 2022.

Magical Merlin features a mix of magic, songs and dancing, as well as uplifting themes of teamwork and self-belief. The show is set in ancient Britain, a wild world of witches and wizards where Magical Merlin's miraculous powers rule supreme. When the baby King Arthur is born and jealous older sister, Morgan le Fay, starts turning people into animals, it's down to Merlin to save the day.

Perform Productions is run by Lucy Quick and Will Barnett. They are also the founders and managers of the renowned drama school, Perform, which runs classes for 4-12 year olds across the UK. Magical Merlin ties in with the students' theme this term. A professional cast will bring the legendary characters they have been learning about to life on the West End stage, from Sir Lancelot and Princess Guinevere to a fire-breathing dragon!

Lucy Quick, Founder of Perform Productions, said: "We've always wished to inspire children with more affordable opportunities to see family shows performed by West End professionals. It was thrilling to see children laughing and singing along to Jungle Rumble. We're delighted to be following it up with Magical Merlin, and we hope that with tickets starting at £17.50 many families will be able to enjoy our school holiday theatre experience."

Magical Merlin is written and composed by Will Barnett, produced by Perform Productions and General Managed by Anthology Theatre. The full creative team and cast is to be announced.

Magical Merlin is an enchanting mini-musical for the whole family, running from 24 to 30 October at The Fortune Theatre, Russell St, London WC2B 5HH (Covent Garden) at various times during the day - check the Box Office (running time 1 hr; suitable for ages 3+). BSL performance: Sunday 30 October at 10am.

Book now at ATG Tickets: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/magical-merlin/fortune-theatre/.