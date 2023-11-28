MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Booking to January 2025 as the Show Celebrates Five Years in the West End

As Magic Mike Live celebrates five amazing years in the West End, Channing Tatum and his co-producers are delighted to announce a new booking period for the show at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London. Patrons will be able to book performances through to 5 January 2025. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

As part of its birthday celebrations Magic Mike Live surprised lucky commuters at King's Cross station with two flash mob performances that broke the internet and will tonight host a celebrity gala performance at the Hippodrome Casino.

The cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes Kalon Badenhorst, Theo O. Bailey, Daniel Blessing, Natacza Boon, Jake Brewer, Peter Cleverley, Kiana De Van Der Schueren, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Fedorovskii, Luca Figarazzi, Antony Franz, Eleanor-Rose Fusaro, Myles Harper, James Percy, Charlotte Perry, Josie Rose, Ross Sands, Shane Scarth and Manny Tsakanika.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which is approaching its 2000th show in the West End, has wowed over 500,000 people in London alone and over 1,250,000 worldwide. It is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live inspired a new television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, which aired in the United States earlier this year and the third instalment of the Magic Mike film franchise, Magic Mike's Last Dance. Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show has thrilled audiences around the world with engagements in Berlin, Australia, and Miami and Dallas in North America.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by Crossroads Live. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

Guests can also enjoy cocktails and cuisine at Permission, a bespoke bar designed by Magic Mike Live designer Rachel O'Toole, which offers a range of food and beverage options as well as live music curated by the Magic Mike team. Permission is available to book before or after any performance of Magic Mike Live and is also open to the public if you fancy an intimate and luxurious space to unwind in the heart of London's West End.

Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler and The Creative House.