MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Book Period, Welcomes New Cast Members

Due to continuing high ticket demands and overwhelming success in London, the booking period for Magic Mike Live has been extended to 26 April 2020. Tickets on sale from today, Tuesday 23 July.

Two new cast members join the lineup, Courtenay Brady from Derry, Northern Ireland and Kiel Ewen from Plaistow, East London, who will begin performances from 30 July.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday 28 November 2018, following previews from 10 November.

The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino has been transformed into a magical, intimate, 325-seat performance space for Magic Mike Live. From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

The multi-national cast for Magic Mike Live in London also includes Samantha Baines, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Ellie Clayton, Hannah Cleeve, Pip Hersee, Sophie Linder-Lee, Jack Manley, David Morgan, Ross Sands, Josie Scamell, Dean Stewart, Manny Tsakanika and Aaron Witter from the United Kingdom, Anthony Donadio and Sebastián Melo Taveira from Italy, Maxwell Trengove from Australia and Brian Siregar from the USA.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

Photo Credit: Trevor Leighton





