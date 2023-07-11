MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

A brand-new tour of smash-hit family favourite Madagascar The Musical will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 20 October 2023.

The tour will go on to visit Cheltenham, Peterborough, Aylesbury and Sunderland in the Autumn and after an international visit to Monaco, Hong Kong and Singapore, will return to the UK in February to play Manchester, Bradford, Blackpool, Birmingham, Grimsby, Dublin, Oxford, Stoke, Dartford, Cardiff, Newcastle, Northampton, Nottingham, Southend , Glasgow and Aberdeen. Further venues will be announced and casting information will follow.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the Lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and Selladoor Worldwide, the producers behind Guess How Much I Love You, Mr Men and Little Miss, Footloose and Fame, who toured Madagascar the Musical to huge Critical acclaim in 2018/2019.

Madagascar The Musical is directed by award-winning Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise with Musical Supervision from Mark Crossland, Puppet Design by Max Humphries and Puppet Direction from Emma Brunton.

Stuart Glover producer of Madagascar for Selladoor said “Audiences have been going wild for Madagascar across the globe since we first toured in 2018 and we’re delighted to bring the musical back to the stage for audiences in the UK and Ireland. It’s the perfect treat for the whole family! “

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, you’ll have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Tour Dates

2023

20 – 28 Oct Theatre Royal Plymouth www.theatreroyal.com

31 Oct – 04 Nov Cheltenham Everyman Theatre www.everymantheatre.org.uk

08 - 11 Nov Peterborough New Theatre www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

15 – 18 Nov Aylesbury Waterside Theatre www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

22 – 25 Nov Sunderland Empire www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

2024

08 - 11 Feb Manchester Opera House www.atgtickets.com/manchester

14- 17 Feb Alhambra Theatre Bradford www.bradford-theatres.co.uk ON SALE SOON

21 – 24 Feb Blackpool Opera House www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

14 – 17 Mar Birmingham Alexandra Theatre www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

21 – 24 Mar Grimsby Auditorium www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

11 – 14 Apr Dublin Gaiety Theatre www.gaietytheatre.ie

18 – 21 Apr Oxford New Theatre www.atgtickets.com/oxford ON SALE SOON

16 – 19 May Regent Theatre – Stoke On Trent www.atgtickets.com/stoke ON SALE SOON

06 – 09 Jun Dartford Orchard Theatre www.orchardtheatre.co.uk ON SALE SOON

27 – 30 Jun Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff www.wmc.org.uk ON SALE SOON

10 – 13 Jul Newcastle Theatre Royal www.theatreroyal.co.uk

18 – 21 Jul Northampton Royal & Derngate www.royalandderngate.co.uk

24 – 27 Jul Nottingham Theatre Royal www.trch.co.uk ON SALE SOON

01 - 04 Aug Southend Cliffs Pavilion www.southendtheatres.org.uk

08 – 11 Aug Glasgow King's Theatre www.atgtickets.com/glasgow ON SALE SOON

14 – 17 Aug His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen www.aberdeenperformingarts.com ON SALE SOON