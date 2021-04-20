Lucie Jones, Matt Willis, Sandra Marvin, and Evelyn Hoskins Announced For WAITRESS UK and Ireland Tour
The tour kicks off at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 4 September 2021.
Casting has been announced for the first ever UK and Ireland tour of WAITRESS opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 4 September 2021. The show will star Lucie Jones as 'Jenna', Sandra Marvin as 'Becky', Evelyn Hoskins as 'Dawn' and Busted's Matt Willis as 'Dr Pomatter'.
They will be joined by George Crawford as 'Ogie', Tamlyn Henderson as 'Earl' and Christopher D. Hunt as 'Cal'. The company also includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Amelia Atherton, Donal Brennan, Aimée Fisher, Nathanael Landskroner, Charlie Martin, Liam McHugh, Olivia Mitchell and Ben Morris. Further casting to be announced soon.
Learn more at waitressthemusical.co.uk.
Lucie Jones reprises the role of 'Jenna' having recently played the part in the West End production of the show at the Adelphi Theatre. Lucie first came to prominence in 2009 when she reached the finals of ITV's The X Factor. Since then, her many West End theatre credits include 'Cosette' in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, 'Victoria' in American Psycho at the Almeida and 'Maureen' in RENT at The Other Palace. Her other credits include 'Elle Woods' in Legally Blonde at Leicester Curve, on UK Tour and at the South Korea Opera House, 'Molly' in the International tour of Ghost, 'Meatloaf' in the International Arena tour of We Will Rock You and 'Holly' in the UK tour of The Wedding Singer.
In 2017, Lucie represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev with the single 'Never Give Up On You', performing to a worldwide audience of over 300 million viewers. Last year Lucie performed a live concert to a sold-out audience at London's Adelphi Theatre. Accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the concert was recorded for a live album 'Lucie Jones - Live at The Adelphi'.
Having played 'Jessie Grant' in ITV's Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play 'Becky'. Her many other West End theatre credits include most recently 'Mrs Fezziwig/Mrs Mops' in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, City of Angels and Committee at the Donmar Warehouse, 'Miss Motormouth Maybelle' in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, 'Queenie' in Show Boat at the New London Theatre, 'Rose' in Stepping Out at the Vaudeville Theatre, Porgy and Bess at the Savoy Theatre and Ragtime and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Her other credits include Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic and on tour in the US and 'Mama Morton' in Chicago at Leicester Curve. In 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22 date sold-out Before the Dawn concerts and features on her live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy Award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film, Gravity.
Evelyn Hoskins most recently played the role of 'Dawn' in Waitress in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre. Her other theatre credits include the title role in Carrie at Southwark Playhouse, Spring Awakening at the Lyric Hammersmith and in the West End, Assassins at the Nottingham Playhouse and Watermill Theatre, Mrs Henderson Presents at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Peter and the Starcatcher at Northampton's Royal & Derngate, This Is My Family at Sheffield Crucible and on UK Tour, The Boy Who Fell Into A Book at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and The Secret Garden at Birmingham Rep.
Matt Willis is probably best known as a member of the double Brit Award winning band Busted, who have released four No1 UK singles, two platinum albums and sold over four million albums in the UK. No stranger to the musical theatre stage, his West End credits include 'Fiyero' in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria, 'Nick Hurley' in Flashdance at the Shaftesbury Theatre and most recently 'Bob Cratchit' in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre. His other theatre credits include 'Orin Scrivello' in Little Shop of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and 'Chuck Cranson' in the national tour of Footloose The Musical.
WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.
WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7 March 2019. The North American tour of Waitress is currently on hold due to COVID-19. Waitress is currently on tour in Japan (Japanese language production), and is set to open in Australia and Holland.
WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Tour Dates:
4 - 11 SEPTEMBER 2021
NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE
14 - 18 SEPTEMBER 2021
LEEDS GRAND THEATRE
20 - 25 SEPTEMBER 2021
THE HAWTH, CRAWLEY
28 SEPTEMBER - 2 OCTOBER 2021
SHEFFIELD LYCEUM
4 - 9 OCTOBER 2021
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE
19 - 23 OCTOBER 2021
EASTBOURNE CONGRESS THEATRE
25 - 30 OCTOBER 2021
SUNDERLAND EMPIRE
8 - 20 NOVEMBER 2021
MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE
23 - 27 NOVEMBER 2021
HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE ABERDEEN
29 NOVEMBER - 4 DECEMBER 2021
REGENT'S THEATRE, STOKE ON TRENT
10 - 15 JANUARY 2022
NORTHAMPTON ROYAL AND DERNGATE
ON SALE NOW
18 - 22 JANUARY 2022
EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE
ON SALE NOW
24 - 29 JANUARY 2022
CURVE, LEICESTER
ON SALE NOW
31 JANUARY - 5 FEBRUARY 2022
HULL NEW THEATRE
ON SALE NOW
8 - 12 FEBRUARY 2022
BRISTOL HIPPODROME
ON SALE NOW
Lucie Jones - Jenna, Sandra Marvin - Becky, Evelyn Hoskins - Dawn. Casting for the role of Dr Pomatter to be announced.
14 - 19 FEBRUARY 2022
NEW VICTORIA THEATRE WOKING
ON SALE SOON
21 - 26 FEBRUARY 2022
CHURCHILL THEATRE BROMLEY
ON SALE NOW
1 - 5 MARCH 2022
BELFAST GRAND OPERA HOUSE
ON SALE NOW
8 - 12 MARCH 2022
NEWCASTLE THEATRE ROYAL
ON SALE NOW
21 - 26 MARCH 2022
THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH
ON SALE NOW
28 MARCH - 2 APRIL 2022
LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU
ON SALE NOW
5 - 9 APRIL 2022
EDEN COURT INVERNESS
ON SALE SOON
12 - 16 APRIL 2022
GLASGOW KING'S THEATRE
ON SALE NOW
25 - 30 APRIL 2022
OXFORD NEW THEATRE
ON SALE NOW
9 - 14 MAY 2022
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE
ON SALE NOW
16 - 21 MAY 2022
BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME
ON SALE NOW
24 - 28 MAY 2022
THE MAYFLOWER, SOUTHAMPTON
ON SALE NOW
30 MAY - 4 JUNE 2022
WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF
ON SALE NOW
7 - 18 JUNE 2022
BORD GÁIS ENERGY THEATRE DUBLIN
ON SALE NOW
20 - 25 JUNE 2022
TORQUAY PRINCESS THEATRE
ON SALE NOW
28 JUNE - 2 JULY 2022
WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE
ON SALE NOW
4 - 9 JULY 2022
DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE
ON SALE SOON
11 - 16 JULY 2022
BRIGHTON THEATRE ROYAL
ON SALE NOW
18 - 23 JULY 2022
NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL
ON SALE NOW
25 - 30 JULY 2022
BRADFORD ALHAMBRA
ON SALE NOW
1 - 6 AUGUST 2022
CANTERBURY MARLOWE THEATRE
ON SALE SOON
9 - 13 AUGUST 2022
SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION
ON SALE NOW
15 - 20 AUGUST 2022
NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL
ON SALE NOW