Lucie Jones, Matt Willis, Sandra Marvin, and Evelyn Hoskins Announced For WAITRESS UK and Ireland Tour

Casting has been announced for the first ever UK and Ireland tour of WAITRESS opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 4 September 2021. The show will star Lucie Jones as 'Jenna', Sandra Marvin as 'Becky', Evelyn Hoskins as 'Dawn' and Busted's Matt Willis as 'Dr Pomatter'.

They will be joined by George Crawford as 'Ogie', Tamlyn Henderson as 'Earl' and Christopher D. Hunt as 'Cal'. The company also includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Amelia Atherton, Donal Brennan, Aimée Fisher, Nathanael Landskroner, Charlie Martin, Liam McHugh, Olivia Mitchell and Ben Morris. Further casting to be announced soon.

Learn more at waitressthemusical.co.uk.

Lucie Jones reprises the role of 'Jenna' having recently played the part in the West End production of the show at the Adelphi Theatre. Lucie first came to prominence in 2009 when she reached the finals of ITV's The X Factor. Since then, her many West End theatre credits include 'Cosette' in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, 'Victoria' in American Psycho at the Almeida and 'Maureen' in RENT at The Other Palace. Her other credits include 'Elle Woods' in Legally Blonde at Leicester Curve, on UK Tour and at the South Korea Opera House, 'Molly' in the International tour of Ghost, 'Meatloaf' in the International Arena tour of We Will Rock You and 'Holly' in the UK tour of The Wedding Singer.

In 2017, Lucie represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev with the single 'Never Give Up On You', performing to a worldwide audience of over 300 million viewers. Last year Lucie performed a live concert to a sold-out audience at London's Adelphi Theatre. Accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the concert was recorded for a live album 'Lucie Jones - Live at The Adelphi'.

Having played 'Jessie Grant' in ITV's Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play 'Becky'. Her many other West End theatre credits include most recently 'Mrs Fezziwig/Mrs Mops' in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, City of Angels and Committee at the Donmar Warehouse, 'Miss Motormouth Maybelle' in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, 'Queenie' in Show Boat at the New London Theatre, 'Rose' in Stepping Out at the Vaudeville Theatre, Porgy and Bess at the Savoy Theatre and Ragtime and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Her other credits include Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic and on tour in the US and 'Mama Morton' in Chicago at Leicester Curve. In 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22 date sold-out Before the Dawn concerts and features on her live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy Award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film, Gravity.

Evelyn Hoskins most recently played the role of 'Dawn' in Waitress in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre. Her other theatre credits include the title role in Carrie at Southwark Playhouse, Spring Awakening at the Lyric Hammersmith and in the West End, Assassins at the Nottingham Playhouse and Watermill Theatre, Mrs Henderson Presents at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Peter and the Starcatcher at Northampton's Royal & Derngate, This Is My Family at Sheffield Crucible and on UK Tour, The Boy Who Fell Into A Book at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and The Secret Garden at Birmingham Rep.

Matt Willis is probably best known as a member of the double Brit Award winning band Busted, who have released four No1 UK singles, two platinum albums and sold over four million albums in the UK. No stranger to the musical theatre stage, his West End credits include 'Fiyero' in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria, 'Nick Hurley' in Flashdance at the Shaftesbury Theatre and most recently 'Bob Cratchit' in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre. His other theatre credits include 'Orin Scrivello' in Little Shop of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and 'Chuck Cranson' in the national tour of Footloose The Musical.

WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7 March 2019. The North American tour of Waitress is currently on hold due to COVID-19. Waitress is currently on tour in Japan (Japanese language production), and is set to open in Australia and Holland.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tour Dates:

4 - 11 SEPTEMBER 2021

NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE

atgtickets.com

14 - 18 SEPTEMBER 2021

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

leedsheritagetheatres.com

20 - 25 SEPTEMBER 2021

THE HAWTH, CRAWLEY

hawth.co.uk

28 SEPTEMBER - 2 OCTOBER 2021

SHEFFIELD LYCEUM

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

4 - 9 OCTOBER 2021

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

atgtickets.com

19 - 23 OCTOBER 2021

EASTBOURNE CONGRESS THEATRE

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

25 - 30 OCTOBER 2021

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

atgtickets.com

8 - 20 NOVEMBER 2021

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

atgtickets.com

23 - 27 NOVEMBER 2021

HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE ABERDEEN

aberdeenperformingarts.com

29 NOVEMBER - 4 DECEMBER 2021

REGENT'S THEATRE, STOKE ON TRENT

atgtickets.com

10 - 15 JANUARY 2022

NORTHAMPTON ROYAL AND DERNGATE

royalandderngate.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

18 - 22 JANUARY 2022

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

atgtickets.com

ON SALE NOW

24 - 29 JANUARY 2022

CURVE, LEICESTER

curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

31 JANUARY - 5 FEBRUARY 2022

HULL NEW THEATRE

hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

8 - 12 FEBRUARY 2022

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

atgtickets.com

ON SALE NOW

Lucie Jones - Jenna, Sandra Marvin - Becky, Evelyn Hoskins - Dawn. Casting for the role of Dr Pomatter to be announced.

14 - 19 FEBRUARY 2022

NEW VICTORIA THEATRE WOKING

atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

21 - 26 FEBRUARY 2022

CHURCHILL THEATRE BROMLEY

churchilltheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

1 - 5 MARCH 2022

BELFAST GRAND OPERA HOUSE

goh.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

8 - 12 MARCH 2022

NEWCASTLE THEATRE ROYAL

theatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

21 - 26 MARCH 2022

THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH

theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

28 MARCH - 2 APRIL 2022

LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

5 - 9 APRIL 2022

EDEN COURT INVERNESS

eden-court.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

12 - 16 APRIL 2022

GLASGOW KING'S THEATRE

atgtickets.com

ON SALE NOW

25 - 30 APRIL 2022

OXFORD NEW THEATRE

atgtickets.com

ON SALE NOW

9 - 14 MAY 2022

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

atgtickets.com

ON SALE NOW

16 - 21 MAY 2022

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE NOW

24 - 28 MAY 2022

THE MAYFLOWER, SOUTHAMPTON

mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

30 MAY - 4 JUNE 2022

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

wmc.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

7 - 18 JUNE 2022

BORD GÁIS ENERGY THEATRE DUBLIN

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

ON SALE NOW

20 - 25 JUNE 2022

TORQUAY PRINCESS THEATRE

atgtickets.com

ON SALE NOW

28 JUNE - 2 JULY 2022

WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE

grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

4 - 9 JULY 2022

DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE

orchardtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

11 - 16 JULY 2022

BRIGHTON THEATRE ROYAL

atgtickets.com

ON SALE NOW

18 - 23 JULY 2022

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

trch.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

25 - 30 JULY 2022

BRADFORD ALHAMBRA

bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

1 - 6 AUGUST 2022

CANTERBURY MARLOWE THEATRE

marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE SOON

9 - 13 AUGUST 2022

SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

southendtheatres.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

15 - 20 AUGUST 2022

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE NOW