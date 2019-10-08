Lucia Lucas Becomes First Transgender Woman To Sing For The English National Opera

Lucia Lucas made history as the first transgender woman to sing as part of the English National Opera.

Lucas played Public Opinion in Orpheus in the Underworld at the English National Opera on October 5th at the London Coliseum. Lucas is a Baritone.

Hailed as "one of the most powerful and beautiful baritone voices you could hear", American baritone Lucia Lucas is making waves on the operatic mainstages. Lucas has resided in Germany for the past decade and performs in cities all over the globe include Dublin, London, Brussels, Berlin, Torino, Essen, Daegu, Korea and the US.

This season, she made her role debut as Wotan in Die Walküre with Theater Magdeburg to great critical acclaim. Engagements this season also include the title role in Don Giovanni with Tulsa Opera, the baritone solo in Cage's Europeras 1 & 2 with Wuppertal Oper, and a solo in Unknown, I Live with You, a concert inspired by Afghan female writers' poems with The Airport Society in several venues throughout Europe.

Future seasons see role debúts in the title role of Rigoletto and as Balstrode in Peter Grimes.

Recent engagements include Hagen in the world prémiere of Surrogate/Götterdämmerung, Monterone in Rigoletto, Tchelio in Love of Three Oranges, Komtur in Don Giovanni, and the four villains in Les contes d'Hoffmann all with Oper Wuppertal; Sharpless in Madama Butterfly with Lyric Opera of Dublin, and Escamillo in Carmen at Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe.

Photo Credit: Lucia Lucas on Facebook





