Lottery Announced For the Punchdrunk X Porsche Experience - The Ultimate Ticket To THE BURNT CITY

Porsche Cars GB is the headline partner of 'The Burnt City' from Punchdrunk, the globally-renowned immersive theatre company. The partnership marks the first time the German sports car manufacturer has supported a major performing arts show in the UK.

Returning to London for the first time in eight years, Punchdrunk's landmark, highly anticipated production, 'The Burnt City,' which opened in March, has garnered both critical and popular acclaim. Inspired by the fall of Troy, the production is housed within two Grade II Listed Buildings in the heart of Woolwich's Royal Arsenal in London. On their own theatrical adventure, audiences are free to explore this dystopian landscape - taking them from the majesty of royal palaces to the pulsating black markets of Troy.

The support of Porsche has helped enable the ambitions of the show's visionary Directors Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle. Punchdrunk and Porsche have collaborated on authentically integrated brand touchpoints intended to bring richness and wonder to the performance - including a mechanic's garage designed as part of the show-scape.

"Porsche has been an extraordinary partner," explained Felix Barrett, Artistic Director and founder of Punchdrunk. "The authentic brand activations have added little doses of reality to the audience's acceptance of our fictional world. With Porsche, we have worked on subliminal, dream-like references, that are 'easter eggs' for those already in-the-know about the brand."

"Pioneering spirit, creativity, innovative design, ambition and playfulness are values shared by Porsche and Punchdrunk," commented Sarah Simpson, CEO Porsche Cars GB. "Our founder, Ferry Porsche, had the courage to bring a dream to reality, and as proud headline partner of 'The Burnt City', we have enjoyed helping bring the pure imaginative power of the Punchdrunk team's incredible immersive experience to life."

As part of the Partnership, Punchdrunk and Porsche are delighted to announce the launch of The Punchdrunk X Porsche Experience - the ultimate ticket to The Burnt City, available to the public for free via a lottery, with one winner and their guest being selected each month.

Guests will be chauffeured to The Burnt City in the all-electric Porsche Taycan sports car. Entering the show via a private entrance through a mechanic's garage, they will have a unique 'money can't buy' start to their journey before being let loose to explore. They will enjoy a complimentary Dewar's Kykeon cocktail and access to a reserved VIP table where they can watch some cabaret courtesy in The Burnt City's very own bar, Peep. When guests are ready to leave, their personal chauffeur will deliver them back to their home.

Sign up for the Porsche X Punchdrunk Experience at

https://onecartridgeplace.com/theburntcity/ticket-lottery/

Porsche support in education and welfare extended to creative arts. The partnership with Punchdrunk serves as an extension of the support Porsche Cars GB is proud to invest in the community. The UK is the fourth largest market for Porsche in the world, and in every country it serves, the company considers it important to play a role in local society.

"The performing arts across the UK endured some tough times during the pandemic. We wanted to use our position as a successful business to support Punchdrunk's valuable creative freedom in its production of 'The Burnt City' and to help raise the profile of the creative industries at the same time," added Sarah Simpson.

The Burnt City is at One Cartridge Place, London, SE18 until 16 April 2023.