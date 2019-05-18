London Coliseum Evacuates Due to 'Device Activation'

Last night, the London Coliseum was evacuated due to a "device activation," according to the English National Opera's Twitter account.

"The London Fire Brigade have investigated and we have now been given the all clear," they wrote.

Due to a device activation within the London Coliseum tonight, we were forced to evacuate the building. The London Fire Brigade have investigated and we have now been given the all clear. We look forward to welcoming audiences to the London Coliseum tomorrow. - English National Opera (@E_N_O) May 17, 2019

The London Coliseum is currently housing a production of Man of La Mancha, starring Kelsey Grammer. A video was caught of Grammer leaving the theatre.

Having casual post show drinks and the London Coliseum gets evacuated and Frasier comes out and @TomSwarbrick1 obviously tries to investigate pic.twitter.com/ouVsvVV12I - Sandra Glab (@glabsandra) May 17, 2019

The ENO says that performances will go on as normal today.

Grammer stars alongside Peter Polycarpou, Danielle De Niese, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Cassidy Janson in Man of La Mancha, which opened at the London Coliseum on 26 April 2019 for a limited six week season and is performed with the ENO orchestra.

Man of La Mancha is directed by Lonny Price,

In a 16th century dungeon Cervantes and his man servant await trial from the Spanish Inquisition. In his possession he has a trunk carrying an unfinished novel, Don Quixote. As prisoners attempt to steal his possessions, Cervantes embarks on acting out his novel as his defence, transforming himself into Alonso Quijano.

Quijano, deluded, believes he is a knight errant, renames himself Don Quixote de la Mancha, and sets off on a fantastical quest with his man servant Sancho Panza.

Chivalry abounds in this classic tale of knighthood, love, loyalty and adventure.

The music in Man of La Mancha is by Mitch Leigh, lyrics by Joe Darion and book by Dale Wasserman.





