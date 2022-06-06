London Clown Festival Returns For 2022 With Soho Theatre

London Clown Festival is a festival of physical comedy and clown influenced contemporary performance, exploring what clown is to the modern performer and their audiences. Packed with physical comedy and Buffoonery London Clown Festival will once again bring the best of UK and International clowning to the capital from 27th June - 9th July 2022.

Championing the rise of contemporary clowning, London Clown Festival continues to give a performance platform to a plethora of talented performers specialising in clown and physical performance. The 2022 festival program sees another exciting, inspiring and eclectic mix of performers who embody the principals of this timeless art form from countries all over the world.

London Clown Festival have teamed up with Soho Theatre for the 2022 festival, with all shows being performed in the Soho Theatre, Upstairs. With the Exception of the Opening Cabaret which will be in the Soho Downstairs, Soho Theatre's Cabaret bar venue.

International highlights include, Garry Starr: Greece Lightning and Josh Glanc: Vrooom Vrooom (both joining London Clown Festival from Australia) and Inda Pereda's Lubbert (joining London Clown Festival from Spain)

London Clown Festival was founded in 2016 with the aim to share the joy and exhilaration of Clown with a wide breadth of audiences as possible and help to expand the image of Clown in the public consciousness.

London Clown Festival 2022 Full Line Up

Monday 27th June - Soho Theatre, Downstairs

9pm - London Clown Festival 2022 Opening Cabaret

Monday 4th July - Soho Theatre, Upstairs

7:15pm - Withered Optimism

9:15pm - Frills & Spills

Tuesday 5th July - Soho Theatre, Upstairs

7:15pm - Lubbert

9.15pm - Fool's Moon

Wednesday 6th July - Soho Theatre, Upstairs

7:15pm - Don't Do It, Don't Do It, DO IT!

9.15pm - Jeremy Segway: A life out of balance

Thursday 7th July - Soho Theatre, Upstairs

7:15pm - Nothing Happens (Twice)

9.15pm - Josh Glanc: Vrooom Vrooom

Friday 8th July - Soho Theatre, Upstairs

7:15pm - Luke Rollerson: Bowerbird

9.15pm - Clown Jam

Saturday 9th July - Soho Theatre, Upstairs

3.30pm - Show info coming soon

7:15pm - Garry Starr: Greece Lightning

9.15pm - CLOWNTS

Tickets range from £12-£15 ans info on all shows can be found on www.londonclownfest.co.uk