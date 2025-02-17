Liv Hill, Siena Kelly and Tanya Reynolds to Star in 1536 at The Almeida Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liv Hill, Siena Kelly and Tanya Reynolds are cast in the world premiere of Ava Pickett’s Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning play 1536.

Lyndsey Turner (Chimerica) directs this fiendishly smart and funny new play, set in the year of Anne Boleyn’s death, which asks whether female solidarity can survive in a world where barbarism and misogyny are state sanctioned. The production

opens on Tuesday 13 May with previews from Tuesday 6 May, and runs until Saturday 7 June.

1536 and A Moon for the Misbegotten, directed by Almeida Associate Director

Rebecca Frecknall and featuring Michael Shannon and Ruth Wilson, go on sale for Almeida Patrons, Gold Friends and Friends Plus on Tuesday 25 February, Almeida Friends on Friday 28 February and general sale on Tuesday 4 March.

Director: Lyndsey Turner; Set and Costume Designer: Max Jones; Lighting Designer:

Tim Lutkin; Sound Designer: Tingying Dong; Movement and Intimacy Director:

Anna Morrissey.

Performances will run from Tuesday 6 May – Saturday 7 June. Kings don’t kill their wives alright? It’s not – it just don’t happen. It doesn’t. Tudor England. A field in Essex. Three women hurry to their childhood meeting place, thirsty for gossip from London. Word spreads of a clash between the King, Henry VIII and his Queen, Anne Boleyn. And closer to home, another rumour threatens to catch fire.

As these women realise the parallels between their ordinary, rural lives and the royal drama taking place at a distance, they are faced with several choices, all of which end in violence.

Written as part of the Genesis Almeida New Playwrights, Big Plays Programme, Ava Pickett’s 1536 was the winner of the 2024 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, and was commended by The George Devine Award for its “sparkling dialogue and savage undercurrent”. Lyndsey

Turner (Chimerica) directs this fiendishly smart and funny new play which asks whether female solidarity can survive in a world where barbarism and misogyny are state sanctioned.

Comments