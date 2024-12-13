Listen: 'Food, Glorious Food' From OLIVER! 2024 London Cast Recording Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new 2024 cast recording from the London company of Oliver!, will be released on CD and digital from 10 January 2025. The first single, the universally timeless anthem ‘Food, Glorious Food”, is now available to stream on all digital music platforms. Listen here!

Recorded in front of live audiences at Chichester Festival Theatre earlier in the year, this will be the first time that Lionel Bart’s irresistible musical masterpiece has been presented in Dolby Atmos immersive audio, beautifully capturing the sensational score in full surround-sound and including the iconic songs “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself”, “You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two”, “I’d Do Anything”, “Oom Pah Pah”, “As Long As He Needs Me” and many more.

Most performances for the beginning of the West End run are already sold out with best availability for weekday performances from mid-January 2025 and for weekends and midweek matinees from early February. Patrons are advised to check daily for returns.

The London company of Oliver! gave an exclusive performance from the iconic musical in front of His Royal Highness King Charles III at The Royal Variety Performance 2024, which will broadcast on ITV1 this Sunday 15 December 2024.

Oliver! has been fully reconceived by Cameron Mackintosh with director and choreographer Matthew Bourne, and is presented in association with Chichester Festival Theatre, where the production’s run as part of their 2024 Summer Season was the biggest success in the theatre’s history.

The full cast of Oliver! in the West End includes Simon Lipkin (Fagin), Shanay Holmes (Nancy), Aaron Sidwell (Bill Sikes), Billy Jenkins (Artful Dodger), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mr. Bumble), Katy Secombe (Widow Corney), Stephen Matthews (Mr. Sowerberry/Dr. Grimwig), Jamie Birkett (Mrs. Sowerberry/Mrs. Bedwin), Philip Franks (Mr. Brownlow), and Billy Byers (Alternate Artful Dodger).

The role of Oliver Twist is played by Cian Eagle-Service, Raphael Korniets, Jack Philpott and Odo Rowntree-Bailly. More incredibly talented young performers for the roles of Oliver and Dodger for later in the run will be announced in due course.

Forming the young adult cast are Callum Hudson (Noah Claypole), Isabelle Methven (Bet), Lochlan White (Charley Bates) and Harry Cross (Dandy). The ensemble members/swings are Rachael Archer, Tegan Bannister, Adam Boardman, Lois Craig, Stephen John Davis, Bethany Huckle, Ebony Jonelle, Bethan Keens (Charlotte), Danny Lane, Peter Nash, Josh Patel-Foster, Sam Peggs, Jasmine Sakyiama, Wendy Somerville (Old Sally), Charlie Stripp, Leah Vassell and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Following a nationwide search where hundreds of children from all around the country came to London to audition, the younger roles in Fagin’s gang are shared by Toba Agbelusi, Zoe Akinyosade, Ben Birch, Preston Cropp, Kylan Michael Denis, Sebastian Elton, Liam Findlay, Rudy Gibson, Stanley Guy, George Hamblin, Lily Hanna, Sammy Jones, Grace King, Jonny Niland, Hugo Pechey, Alex Prior, Teddy Probets, William Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Dylan Xavier and Aaron Zhao.

Lionel Bart’s musical masterpiece, freely adapted from Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver! tells the story of the orphaned Oliver Twist, who escapes the harsh Victorian workhouse and takes refuge in London’s murky underworld with the wily gang leader Fagin and his team of resourceful pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger. He finds a friend in the kind-hearted Nancy and when he’ s wrongly arrested for stealing, Oliver meets an unexpected saviour; but is happiness truly within his grasp?

Produced and revised by Cameron Mackintosh, Oliver! is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne and co-directed by Jean-Pierre van der Spuy. Designed by Lez Brotherston, lighting design is by Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, new orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe based on the original by William David Brohn; music supervision is by Graham Hurman.

Oliver! is a Cameron Mackintosh in association with Chichester Festival Theatre production.

First Night Records was founded in 1984 and has recorded more than 150 productions from small shows to large symphonic versions of blockbuster musicals. Following the global success of the Original London Cast Recording of Les Misérables, First Night has recorded every show that Cameron Mackintosh has produced in London including Follies, Martin Guerre, Mary Poppins, Miss Saigon, My Fair Lady, Oliver, The Witches of Eastwick and more. It is now part of Warner Music Group.

