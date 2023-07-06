Lightroom Celebrates Hockney's 86th Birthday With Portrait By Julian Beever As Booking Extends

To celebrate David Hockney's 86th Birthday on 9th July, Lightroom, home to David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away), has revealed a portrait created by chalk artist, Julian Beever, outside the entrance to Lightroom in King's Cross. David Hockney, one of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists, created his landmark launch show for Lightroom which has now welcomed more than 200,000 visitors since opening in February this year, and is extending bookings with tickets on sale until 3rd December 2023.

Julian Beever is known all over the world for his pavement drawings; portraits of well-known people and anamorphic 3D art. Julian Beever's pavement art has taken him around the globe, creating crowd-stopping pieces in locations across the USA, Europe and Australia in his trademark style. The chalk artist's most recent portraits have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

Julian's portrait of David Hockney is a joyous new likeness of the iconic British artist and his latest show at Lightroom. (Images can be downloaded here https://we.tl/t-nMMYCNnv28)

Richard Slaney, CEO of Lightroom said “All of us at Lightroom wish David Hockney a very happy 86th birthday, and we are delighted to be collaborating with artist Julian Beever who has created this fantastic portrait of David to mark the occasion. In addition, to celebrate the birthday of one of our most iconic and revered artists, we are releasing more tickets for David Hockney's Bigger and Closer (not smaller and further away). We have had a fantastic response from those who have experienced the show, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to Lightroom, who, for a limited time will also be able to see Julian's portrait.”

LIGHTROOM: David Hockney Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away)

One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists has created the launch show for Lightroom, London's new home for spectacular artist-led shows which is equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology.

Hockney uses the innovative venue to take the audience on a personal journey through his art, featuring iconic paintings alongside some rarely seen pieces and some newly created work. His life-long fascination with the possibilities of new media is given vibrant expression in a show that invites visitors to see the world through his eyes.

In a cycle of six themed chapters, with a specially composed score by Nico Muhly and a commentary by the artist himself, Hockney reveals his process to us. His voice is in our ears as we watch him experimenting with perspective, using photography as a way of 'drawing with a camera', capturing the passing of time in his polaroid collages and the joy of spring on his iPad, and showing us why only paint can properly convey the hugeness of the Grand Canyon. We join him on his audio-visual Wagner Drive, roaring up into the San Gabriel Mountains, and into the opera house by means of animated re-creations of his stage designs.

From LA to Yorkshire, and up to the present day in Normandy, the show is an unprecedented opportunity to spend time in the presence of one of the great popular geniuses of the art world still innovating, still creating beauty and awe.

The show is the result of three years' close collaboration between David Hockney and the creators of Lightroom. It will be the first in a repertoire of original shows, made with leading artists and innovators, aspiring to be visually astonishing, alive with sound and rich in new perspectives.

The innovative showspace was designed by 59 Productions in close collaboration with Haworth Tompkins, who have designed the venue as a sister space to the award-winning Bridge Theatre. The generous foyer contains a café/bar run in collaboration with St John, a gift shop and seating in the foyer and outside on the square. The venue is open seven days a week throughout the day and on most evenings.

Discounted tickets are available for families and there are a number of relaxed, Sensory adapted, British sign language and captioned shows running, details of which can be found on the website. Additionally, £15 school rates are available and a Universal Credit Recipient Offer of £5 per ticket can be booked directly through the ticketing team on tickets@lightroom.uk, details of which can also be found on the website.