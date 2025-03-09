Writer & Director John Patrick Shanley Brings His Exclusive Workshop to Europe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time in Europe, renowned writer and director John Patrick Shanley is set to host his transformative workshop in Paris. Known for his celebrated works such as Doubt and Moonstruck, Shanley has been a prolific and celebrated figure in theatre and film, earning an Oscar, a Tony, and a Pulitzer Prize. This exclusive workshop, previously held only in Los Angeles and New York City, offers a rare chance for artists and audiences to collaborate directly with the legendary creative.

Over five days, an ensemble of 16 actors selected from hundreds of applicants from around the World, will delve into Shanley's latest plays, working intimately with him in a unique creative process. In his distinctive approach, Shanley will guide participants in exploring his newest works, bringing their performances to life in real time in front of a live audience. Some of the highly accomplished ensemble include cast members from Emilia Perez, Gotham Knights (HBO MAX), Daisy and The Six (Amazon), Emily in Paris (Netflix), Yellow Jackets (Showtime) and more of your favourite films and television series.

On coming to Paris for this inspirational workshop, Mr. Shanley says:

"There's an artistic frisson sparkling in Paris. That's always been true. So many painters and poets and philosophers have gathered there. How could I not long to join them? I have wanted to convene a community of theater artists in the City of Light for as long as I can remember. The world is on fire. We need to create meaningful theater. We need to remember why we were born. Why we act. Why we direct. There are conversations we need to have. Let's have them."

There is an incredible opportunity for fans of Shanley and his work and lovers of the arts, other actors, writers and directors to take part in the workshop as active observers. Auditors in the theatre will have front-row access to the creative process and are invited to join daily discussions with Shanley and the acting ensemble, fostering a truly collaborative and immersive experience for all.

This opportunity to gain an up close and personal insight from a true master, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for anyone passionate about storytelling, creative arts, and the human experience.

About John Patrick Shanley:

John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated writers and directors of our time. His work spans theater, film, and television, including the Academy Award-winning film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt. His plays have been performed on stages around the World and his characters realized by some of the most respected actors in the industry such as Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jodie Foster and Amy Adams. His masterful storytelling has captivated audiences over 5 decades, and his workshops offer an extraordinary glimpse into his creative process.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gilkas

Comments