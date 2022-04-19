Lee Mead Will Play 'Billy Flynn' in the UK Tour of CHICAGO

Star of stage and screen Lee Mead will play the role of 'Billy Flynn' in the acclaimed UK and Ireland tour of the international smash hit musical CHICAGO. Lee joins the previously announced Gemma Collins as 'Mama Morton', Faye Brookes as 'Roxie Hart', Djalenga Scott as 'Velma Kelly', Jamie Baughan as 'Amos Hart' and B.E. Wong as 'Mary Sunshine', opening at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 31 May 2022. Full tour schedule below. www.chicagothemusical.com

The cast is completed by Ishmail Aaron, Michelle Andrews, Gabby Antrobus, Delycia Belgrave, Joel Benjamin, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Daniel Clift, Callum Fitzgerald, Emily Goodenough, Billie Hardy, Aaron Jenkins, Liam Marcellino, Theo Reece, Hollie Jane Stephens and Harrison Wilde.

Following her previous run, international recording artist Sinitta will reprise the role of 'Mama Morton' at the Grand Opera House, Belfast (6 - 11 June), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (14 - 18 June) and Venue Cymru, Llandudno (25 - 30 July) due to popular demand.

Lee Mead (Billy Flynn) won the nations hearts when they voted him their Joseph in BBC1's Any Dream Will Do. Since then, Lee has gone on to star in the West End in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Adelphi Theatre, Legally Blonde at the Savoy Theatre and Wicked at the Victoria Apollo, as well as touring the UK as Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Lee has also appeared on screen establishing himself as a TV favourite on BBC1's Casualty and Holby City in the role of Lofty.

Gemma Collins (Mama Morton) is best known as a media personality and businesswoman, having first featured in the reality series The Only Way Is Essex. She was awarded the 2021 winner of the Best Female Personality at the National Reality Television Awards. Since 'Essex' Gemma has appeared in numerous television shows including, I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and All Together Now in which she was a finalist. Most recently Gemma was seen on screens with her intimate Channel 4 documentary, Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me. Before finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex, Gemma was a keen performer having studied dance and winning a place at the renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Faye Brookes (Roxie Hart) reached the final of last year's series of ITV's Dancing On Ice. She is best known for her role as Kate Connor in ITV's Coronation Street, for which she won a National Television Award. Her theatre credits include Princess Fiona in Shrek and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, both on national tour, Ann/Edna in That Day We Sang directed by Victoria Wood at Manchester's Royal Exchange, Liesl in The Sound of Music at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Frenchy in Grease at the West End's Piccadilly Theatre. Faye's other TV credits include Agnes Franklin in Our Girl and Helena in Atlantis, both for the BBC.

Djalenga Scott's (Velma Kelly) West End credits include Lily St Regis in Annie at the Piccadilly Theatre, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the New London and Chicago at the Adelphi, Cambridge and Garrick Theatres. Her other credits include Anita in the national tour of West Side Story, Rizzo in Grease at Curve Leicester, Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show and Carmen in Fame, both on European tours, the US tour of Batman Live and Bombalurina in Cats at Kilworth House. Djalenga's screen credits include Scarlett/Esme in Trapped for the BBC and Alexandra in the film I Give It A Year.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs "Razzle Dazzle", "Cell Block Tango", and "All That Jazz". Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 36 countries worldwide and has been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 33 million people, grossed over $1.7 billion and played over 32,500 performances.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO was choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

Tour Dates

TUESDAY 31 MAY - SATURDAY 4 JUNE 2022

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

Lee Mead - Billy Flynn, Gemma Collins - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.

MONDAY 6 JUNE - SATURDAY 11 JUNE 2022

Grand Opera House, Belfast

www.goh.co.uk

Sinitta - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.

TUESDAY 14 JUNE - SATURDAY 18 JUNE 2022

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

Lee Mead - Billy Flynn, Sinitta - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.

MONDAY 20 JUNE - SATURDAY 25 JUNE 2022

New Theatre, Cardiff

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Lee Mead - Billy Flynn, Gemma Collins - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.

TUESDAY 28 JUNE - SATURDAY 2 JULY 2022

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Lee Mead - Billy Flynn, Gemma Collins - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.

TUESDAY 5 JULY - SATURDAY 9 JULY 2022

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Lee Mead - Billy Flynn, Gemma Collins - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.

MONDAY 11 JULY - SATURDAY 16 JULY 2022

Theatre Royal, Norwich

www.norwichtheatre.org

Lee Mead - Billy Flynn, Gemma Collins - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.

MONDAY 18 JULY - SATURDAY 23 JULY 2022

New Theatre Oxford

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

Lee Mead - Billy Flynn, Gemma Collins - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.

MONDAY 25 JULY - SATURDAY 30 JULY 2022

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk

Lee Mead - Billy Flynn, Sinitta - Mama Morton, Faye Brookes - Roxie Hart & Djalenga Scott - Velma Kelly.