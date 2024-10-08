Lauren Drew, Darren Bennett, and More Will Lead UK Premiere of TITANIQUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West End star cast has been announced to lead the UK Premiere of Titanique in the West End. Dropping anchor at The Criterion Theatre from Monday 9 December 2024 will be Darren Bennett (Don in Singin' in the Rain, Teen Angel in Grease West End) as Victor Garber / Luigi, Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon in SIX UK Tour, Brook Wyndham in Legally Blonde Regents Park) as Céline, Jordan Luke Gage (Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde, Romeo in & Juliet West End) as Cal, Stephen Guarino (Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here, Netflix's Eastsiders, Titanique LA and Green Room 42) as Ruth, Rob Houchen (Marius in Les Misérables West End, Eugene in Eugenius! Off-West End) as Jack, Kat Ronney (Rose in Hex, Laertes in Hamlet National Theatre) as Rose, Charlotte Wakefield (Wendla Bergman in Spring Awakening, Gemma in The Great British Bake Off Musical West End) as Molly Brown and Layton Williams (The Emcee in Cabaret, Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie West End, Strictly Come Dancing Finalist) as the Iceberg.

Completing the company are Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre), Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls, Dusseldorf), Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon, West End), Rodney Vubya (The Book of Mormon, Original West End Production) and Kristina Walz (Titanique, Daryl Roth Theatre).

Eva Price and Michael Harrison said, “We're overjoyed to see this production come to life in the UK, and thrilled to have brought together this dream team to launch our West End season. When we first set out to cast Titanique, we knew we needed an ensemble that could bring the perfect mix of humour, heart, and talent to this wildly fun show. We can't wait to welcome them all aboard the ship in London and for audiences to experience the star power this cast will bring to our story.”

Titanique will have its press night at the Criterion Theatre on Thursday 9 January 2025. Tickets are now on sale at https://london.titaniquemusical.com

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway's most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Titanique has taken New York by storm – extending multiple times since its premiere in 2022, it has been recognised with critical acclaim and multiple awards. It recently opened in Sydney in September 2024 to rave reviews.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul's Drag Race”, Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas' Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique is co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.

Titanique plays The Criterion Theatre from Monday 9 December 2024. (Press Night: Thursday 9 January 2025).

