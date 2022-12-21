Lauren Clancy Will Leave the Bush Theatre in 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 21, 2022  
The Bush Theatre has announced their Executive Director Lauren Clancy will be leaving the theatre in 2023 following five years in the role and nine at the venue.

Having originally joined the Bush as Head of Marketing, Clancy became Executive Director in 2017 working alongside Artistic Director Madani Younis and then from 2018 with Lynette Linton.

During this time the building has undergone a huge refurbishment - including the addition of a studio space - transforming the venue from a local theatre to a beacon of new writing, which truly reflects modern London.

Lauren was Executive Producer on a number of acclaimed productions including Arinzé Kene's Misty which transferred to the West End, Winsome Pinnock's Leave Taking, and Red Pitch by Tyrell Williams. Together with Lynette Linton this year she has overseen nine Bush commissions in a season marking the theatre's 50th anniversary. The Bush continually reaffirms its commitment to the local community and talent development. Under Lauren's guidance, it has maintained a strong relationship with Arts Council England, resulting in a small uplift in NPO funding in recognition of the Bush's contribution to Let's Create.

Clancy leaves the venue in May 2023 at the end of its 50th birthday year.

Lauren Clancy said, 'I have loved my nine years at the Bush and am thankful for my partnerships with Madani Younis and Lynette Linton - both exceptional creative talents and leaders.

The Bush Theatre that you see today is a mighty force: our plays start conversations that travel far beyond the walls of our building. I'm grateful to have had the chance to shape the organisation and immensely proud of the contribution it makes to the industry.

None of our many achievements would have been possible without our theatremakers; their ideas, trust, and belief in us. With them, our brilliant, smart, and tenacious team has worked magic, and I'm looking forward to cheerleading their next chapter.'

Lynette Linton, Artistic Director of Bush Theatre said, 'I have really loved working with Lauren for the last four years. I am incredibly proud of our partnership and what the Bush has achieved under her leadership - particularly in such difficult times. On behalf of our community, our artists, our trustees and our audiences I would like to thank Lauren for her commitment, creativity, leadership, and friendship. We look forward to welcoming Lauren's successor to join us in writing the next chapter of the Bush Theatre'.

Applications for the role are now open. Details can be found on the Bush Theatre website - here.


