Lauren Byrne, Grace Mouat, Luke Bayer and More to be Featured in ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY

Roles We'll Never Play is back in the West End for two shows at The Vaudeville Theatre on Saturday 22nd May - 7:30pm and Sunday 23rd May - 7:30pm.

After two sell-out shows at The Apollo Theatre in December 2020, the show is back, and will be one of the first shows to open out of lockdown! Roles We'll Never Play is a star studded show seeing performers singing songs outside of their casting brackets.

Tom Duern is excited to bring ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY to the West End again! This is an exceptional cast so expect big performances and show stopping vocals.

Tickets on sale NOW -

https://ticketing.nimaxtheatres.com/tickets/series/VAROL01C/

Appearing on Saturday 22nd May

Bernadette Bangura (Sunset Boulevard/Ragtime), Pearce Barron (Hairspray/The Pirate Queen), Luke Bayer (Everybodys Talking About Jamie/Soho Cinders), Danny Becker (The Prince Of Egypt/Aladdin), Lauren Byrne (Cinderella/Six), Aoife Clesham (Fiver/Gretel), Ailsa Davidson (Grease/Elegies), Jade Davies (The Phantom Of The Opera), Tom Duern (The Pirates Of Penzance/Lord Of The Dance), Christopher Howells (Hairspray/42nd Street/Wicked), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked/Five Guys Named Moe), Caroline Kay (Daisy/The Space Between), Rob Madge (Les Miserables/Oliver/Matilda), Tim Mahendran (& Juliet), Carl Man (Wicked) , Kayleigh McKnight (Tina/JCS/Les Miserables), Grace Mouat (&Juliet / Six), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet/JCS), Eve Norris (Be More Chill/ Bat Out Of Hell), Alan Richardson (Chicago / Pirates Of Penzance), Rebecca Ridout (The Phantom Of The Opera), Rodney Vubya (Tina/Book Of Mormon) & Karen Wilkinson (Recent Mountview Graduate)

Appearing on Sunday 23rd May

Kelly Agbowu (Les Miserables/Waitress), Luke Bayer(Everybodys Talking About Jamie/Soho Cinders), Danny Becker(The Prince Of Egypt/Aladdin), Lauren Byrne(Cinderella/Six), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Recent GSA Graduate),Aoife Clesham(Fiver/Gretel), Jade Davies(The Phantom Of The Opera), Ailsa Davidson (Grease/Elegies)Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen/Dreamgirls), Tom Duern(The Pirates Of Penzance/Lord Of The Dance), Nicola Espallardo (Les Miserables),Alice Fearn (Come From Away/Wicked)Danielle Fiamanya (The Color Purple/&Juliet), Christopher Howells(Hairspray/42nd Street/Wicked), Idriss Kargbo(Wicked/Five Guys Named Moe), Josie Kemp (Les Miserables), Emmanuel Kojo (Girl From The North Country/Showboat), Rob Madge (Les Miserables/Oliver/Matilda), Kayliegh McKnight(Tina/JCS/Les Miserables), Elander Moore (The Rink/Barber Shop Chronicles), Grace Mouat (&Juliet/Six), Billy Luke Nevers (&Juliet/JCS),Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six),Alan Richardson(Chicago / Pirates Of Penzance), Lauren Soley (Les Miserables), Jodie Steele (Six/Heathers/Rock Of Ages) & Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen)

The concert is produced by Tom Duern with Musical Direction by Flynn Sturgeon.

BAND - Alex Maxted on Drums, Ollie Copeland on Bass, Steph Frankland on Reeds and Auguste E.Janonyte on Violin.