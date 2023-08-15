LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Extends at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Due to popular demand, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced an extra week for its new production of La Cage aux Folles, with 8 added performances from Monday 18 – Saturday 23 September 2023.

Tickets are on sale now to Patrons, Members and Priority Booking Members, with public sale from 11am Thursday 17 August 2023. To book visit Click Here.

The final production by outgoing Artistic Director Tim Sheader at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, La Cage aux Folles celebrates 40 years since its original premiere on Monday 21st August. With a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by Jean Poiret, and includes the classic songs ‘I Am What I Am’ and ‘The Best of Times’.

Georges, Albin and their son Jean-Michel re-discover the true meaning of family, and of putting yourself last so that the ones you love can come first.

Carl Mullaney (Chicago/Les Misérables) plays Albin and Billy Carter (A Moon For The Misbegotten) plays Georges. Further principal casting includes Ben Culleton (Jean-Michel), Julie Jupp (Marie Dindon), Shakeel Kimotho (Jacob), Debbie Kurup (Jacqueline), John Owen-Jones (Edward Dindon) and Sophie Pourret (Anne).

Completing the cast are Jak Allen-Anderson (Hanna), Craig Armstrong (Cagelle), Tom Bales (Cagelle), Taylor Bradshaw (Cagelle), Daniele Coombe (Mme. Renaud), Jordan Lee Davies (Chantal), Nicole Deon (Ensemble), Lewis Easter (Cagelle/Swing/Dance Captain), Harvey Ebbage (Cagelle), Emma Johnson (Ensemble/Swing), George Lynham (Phaedra), JP McCue (Cagelle), Rishard-Kyro Nelson (Cagelle/Swing), Alexandra Waite-Roberts (Cagelle/Ensemble) and Hemi Yeroham (Francis).

Completing the creative team are: Thyrza Abrahams (Associate Director), Amy Ball (Casting Director), Jason Carr (Orchestral and Dance Arrangements), Arthur Carrington (Associate Casting Director), Guy Common (Make Up Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), James Hassett (Associate Sound Designer), Howard Hudson (Lighting Designer), Nick Lidster (Sound Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate - Intimacy Support), Stephen Mear (Choreographer), Ebony Molina (Associate Choreographer), Janis Price (Voice & Text Director), Colin Richmond (Set Designer), Tom Slade (Assistant Musical Director), Ben van Tienen (Musical Director) and Jennifer Whyte (Musical Supervisor)

La Cage aux Folles is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk