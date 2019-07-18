Kiln Theatre Presents Chinonyerem Odimba's THE SEVEN AGES OF PATIENCE

Kiln Theatre, today announces the centrepiece of A Friendly Society - their National Lottery-supported project aimed to open up the theatre, its heritage and the local history of Brent to both its existing audiences and the wider community - the community play The Seven Ages of Patience by Chinonyerem Odimba.

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham said today, "In The Seven Ages of Patience, Chino has written a really beautiful celebration of our local community and this area's history. She has woven in and empowered local voices of the community and the pride of their heritage that has not only had a local impact, but also a national resonance on our landscape. This play, in the skilful hands of Katie, will be a wonderful platform for our community engagement work. I can't wait to welcome over 100 non-professional people of all ages to own our newly renovated stage and building and experience the true magic of putting on live theatre."

Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Amal (a Saïd Foundation Programme),

The Seven Ages of Patience is inspired by research, historic events and first-hand accounts from local residents. Directed by Katie Posner, the production will see over 100 people aged 11 to 77 years old from the local areas take to the Kiln Theatre stage from 25 to 28 September. All tickets for all performances are free, and the matinee performance on the Saturday will form part of a community day when the theatre will be open throughout the day for free activities for children, workshops, a free family screening in the cinema and an exhibition.

Spanning eight decades, The Seven Ages of Patience is an epic, contemporary myth that tells the stories of hundreds through one woman's experience of the good and more difficult moments that have defined modern Brent, and British history.

This new play for the community sets out to prove that, despite experiencing times of adversity and intolerance, ordinary people can have an extraordinary impact.

All tickets are free. If patrons wish to make a donation towards the project or similar future programming, all gifts are warmly welcomed. For local businesses interested in supporting the outreach work, please contact give@KilnTheatre.com.

Chinonyerem Odimba was a member of NW6, an invite only group of writers working on a seed commission with the Tricycle Theatre over the course of a year, in which time she wrote Paradise Street which had a rehearsed reading. In 2016, she was again commissioned by the Tricycle Theatre to write a community play We Too, Are Giants, which was performed by a community company of 22 people in April 2017. Her other work includes Princess and The Hustler (as part of the Revolution Mix project with Eclipse Theatre and the Bristol Old Vic), The Sweetness Of A Sting (NT Connections), Twist (UK tour), Medea (Bristol Old Vic), Amongst The Reeds (commissioned by Clean Break, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh as part of the Edinburgh Festival, followed by a run at The Yard Theatre), The Bird Woman of Lewisham (Arcola Theatre), and His Name is Ishmael (Bristol Old Vic). She was Writer on Attachment at Clean Break Theatre, where she wrote a monologue as part of a series, entitled Joanne (Latitude Festival and Soho Theatre). She was invited by the Royal Court to take part in a writers group culminating in a Live Lunch performance, for which she wrote Through Water and Stars. In 2018 she was awarded the Sonia Friedman Productions Award in recognition of her play How To Walk On The Moon, written in association with Talawa Theatre under the Channel 4 Playwrights' Scheme. Her play Wild is De Wind was shortlisted for the 2015 Bruntwood Prize, and she has previously been shortlisted for the Alfred Fagon Award and the Adrienne Benham Award.

Katie Posner has recently been appointed as co-Artistic Director of Paines Plough, and was previously the Associate Director of Pilot Theatre, York, for eight years, where she directed multiple national and international touring productions. Her 2017 national tour of Made in India (Tamasha, Belgrade Theatre, Pilot Theatre) was nominated for an Off West End award, and won the Eastern Eye Theatre and Culture Award for Best Production. Recent productions include Swallows and Amazons (new adaptation by Bryony Lavery) for Storyhouse Chester, Babe for Mercury Colchester, Bridget Foreman's Everything is Possible: The York Suffragettes at York Theatre Royal and Finding Nana by Jane Upton for New Perspectives. Posner has also directed productions for Northern Stage, Tron Theatre, Live Theatre and Out of Joint amongst many others; and directs Mold Riots for Theatr Clwyd later this year.

Supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund, with funding made possible by National Lottery players.

A Friendly Society, a two year project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has offered a range of opportunities for participants of all ages and backgrounds to take part in, including workshops, exhibitions, volunteer opportunities in archival research and oral history gathering. The culmination of this work is the community play The Seven Ages of Patience.





