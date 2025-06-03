 tracking pixel
Kids Week 2025 Shows Revealed

Tickets go on sale 10am on Tuesday 10 June 2025.

By: Jun. 03, 2025
Kids Week 2025 Shows Revealed Image
Throughout Kids Week, children aged 17 and under can see participating shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult, and each full-paying adult can also purchase up to two additional children's tickets at half price - all with no booking fees. Lovingly referred to as the ‘longest week in summer', Kids Week will run throughout the summer holidays, with the offer available on selected performances between 21 July – 31 August. 

From exciting productions participating for the first time like 101 Dalmations, Clueless The Musical, The Devil Wears Prada, Evita, My Neighbour Totoro and Starlight Express, to established Kids Week favourites including Back To The Future The Musical, Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Horrible Histories, Matilda The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Smeds And The Smoos, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Wicked, there is something for all the family to enjoy. 

 

Kids Week also offers an exciting range of workshops and activities for children to experience alongside the shows, giving young theatre fans a behind-the-scenes look into how the magic comes to life. Look out for ‘Kids Week Curtain Calls' where all Kids Week bookers in attendance can stay for a post-show Q&A or demonstration after the show, as well as more show specific offerings from dance and musical theatre workshops to puppet demonstrations. 

 

Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Executive Director (Audiences & Commercial) at Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said: 

 

"I'm thrilled to see Kids Week return for its 28th year, continuing its remarkable run as the longest-running audience development initiative of its kind. Now inspiring a second generation of theatre fans, those who once attended Kids Week as children are bringing their own families along. 

 

Over the years, Kids Week has introduced more than 2.5 million young people to the magic of live theatre - from children in single-parent families for whom the experience would otherwise be out of reach, to future stars of the industry like acclaimed theatre producer Jamie Wilson, who had his first taste of theatre through the campaign. 

 

Stories like Jamie's demonstrate how early access to the arts can spark a lifelong passion, and why initiatives like Kids Week remain vital to the future success of the theatre industry." 

 

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 10 June, available exclusively at OfficialLondonTheatre.com. Theatre Tokens can be redeemed against Kids Week tickets. 

 

Kids Week bookers with access requirements can complete the Access Priority Request Form before general on sale. The form will be available on the Kids Week website from Friday 6 June at 12pm until Sunday 8 June at 6pm. Eligible bookers who have completed the form will be contacted by the theatre box office on the morning of Tuesday 10 June.  

Full list of shows participating in Kids Week 2025 

101 Dalmatians 

The 3 Musketeers 

Alice In Wonderland 

Back To The Future The Musical 

The Baddies 

The Boy With Wings 

The Choir Of Man 

Clueless The Musical 

The Comedy About Spies 

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button 

The Daughter Of Time 

The Devil Wears Prada 

The Dinosaur That Pooped 

Disney's The Lion King 

The Elves And The Shoemaker 

The Enormous Crocodile 

Evita 

Fawlty Towers 

Fireman Sam Live: The Great Camping Adventure 

The Great Gatsby 

Hadestown 

Hamilton 

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child 

Hold On To Your Butts 

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits 

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical 

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe 

Mamma Mia! 

Matilda The Musical 

A Midsummer Night's Dream 

Ministry Of Science Live! 

Les Misérables 

MJ The Musical 

Monopoly Lifesized 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

The Mousetrap 

My Neighbour Totoro 

Natural History Museum Presents: Dinosaurs Live! 

Oliver! 

The Phantom Of The Opera 

The Play That Goes Wrong 

Rough Magic 

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical 

Sing Street 

Six 

The Smeds And The Smoos 

Spot's Birthday Party 

Starlight Express 

Stranger Things: The First Shadow 

The Tiger Who Came To Tea 

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Tom Gates Epic Stage Show 

Wicked 

Witness For The Prosecution 

 



