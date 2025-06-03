Kids Week 2025 Shows Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Throughout Kids Week, children aged 17 and under can see participating shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult, and each full-paying adult can also purchase up to two additional children's tickets at half price - all with no booking fees. Lovingly referred to as the ‘longest week in summer', Kids Week will run throughout the summer holidays, with the offer available on selected performances between 21 July – 31 August.

Tickets go on sale 10am on Tuesday 10 June 2025.

From exciting productions participating for the first time like 101 Dalmations, Clueless The Musical, The Devil Wears Prada, Evita, My Neighbour Totoro and Starlight Express, to established Kids Week favourites including Back To The Future The Musical, Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Horrible Histories, Matilda The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Smeds And The Smoos, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Wicked, there is something for all the family to enjoy.

Kids Week also offers an exciting range of workshops and activities for children to experience alongside the shows, giving young theatre fans a behind-the-scenes look into how the magic comes to life. Look out for ‘Kids Week Curtain Calls' where all Kids Week bookers in attendance can stay for a post-show Q&A or demonstration after the show, as well as more show specific offerings from dance and musical theatre workshops to puppet demonstrations.

Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Executive Director (Audiences & Commercial) at Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said:

"I'm thrilled to see Kids Week return for its 28th year, continuing its remarkable run as the longest-running audience development initiative of its kind. Now inspiring a second generation of theatre fans, those who once attended Kids Week as children are bringing their own families along.

Over the years, Kids Week has introduced more than 2.5 million young people to the magic of live theatre - from children in single-parent families for whom the experience would otherwise be out of reach, to future stars of the industry like acclaimed theatre producer Jamie Wilson, who had his first taste of theatre through the campaign.

Stories like Jamie's demonstrate how early access to the arts can spark a lifelong passion, and why initiatives like Kids Week remain vital to the future success of the theatre industry."

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 10 June, available exclusively at OfficialLondonTheatre.com. Theatre Tokens can be redeemed against Kids Week tickets.

Kids Week bookers with access requirements can complete the Access Priority Request Form before general on sale. The form will be available on the Kids Week website from Friday 6 June at 12pm until Sunday 8 June at 6pm. Eligible bookers who have completed the form will be contacted by the theatre box office on the morning of Tuesday 10 June.

Full list of shows participating in Kids Week 2025

101 Dalmatians

The 3 Musketeers

Alice In Wonderland

Back To The Future The Musical

The Baddies

The Boy With Wings

The Choir Of Man

Clueless The Musical

The Comedy About Spies

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Daughter Of Time

The Devil Wears Prada

The Dinosaur That Pooped

Disney's The Lion King

The Elves And The Shoemaker

The Enormous Crocodile

Evita

Fawlty Towers

Fireman Sam Live: The Great Camping Adventure

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Hold On To Your Butts

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Mamma Mia!

Matilda The Musical

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Ministry Of Science Live!

Les Misérables

MJ The Musical

Monopoly Lifesized

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Mousetrap

My Neighbour Totoro

Natural History Museum Presents: Dinosaurs Live!

Oliver!

The Phantom Of The Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

Rough Magic

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Sing Street

Six

The Smeds And The Smoos

Spot's Birthday Party

Starlight Express

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tom Gates Epic Stage Show

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution

