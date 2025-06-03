Kids Week 2025 Shows Revealed

Tickets go on sale 10am on Tuesday 10 June 2025.
Throughout Kids Week, children aged 17 and under can see participating shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult, and each full-paying adult can also purchase up to two additional children's tickets at half price - all with no booking fees. Lovingly referred to as the ‘longest week in summer', Kids Week will run throughout the summer holidays, with the offer available on selected performances between 21 July – 31 August.
Tickets go on sale 10am on Tuesday 10 June 2025.
From exciting productions participating for the first time like 101 Dalmations, Clueless The Musical, The Devil Wears Prada, Evita, My Neighbour Totoro and Starlight Express, to established Kids Week favourites including Back To The Future The Musical, Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Horrible Histories, Matilda The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Smeds And The Smoos, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Wicked, there is something for all the family to enjoy.
Kids Week also offers an exciting range of workshops and activities for children to experience alongside the shows, giving young theatre fans a behind-the-scenes look into how the magic comes to life. Look out for ‘Kids Week Curtain Calls' where all Kids Week bookers in attendance can stay for a post-show Q&A or demonstration after the show, as well as more show specific offerings from dance and musical theatre workshops to puppet demonstrations.
Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Executive Director (Audiences & Commercial) at Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said:
"I'm thrilled to see Kids Week return for its 28th year, continuing its remarkable run as the longest-running audience development initiative of its kind. Now inspiring a second generation of theatre fans, those who once attended Kids Week as children are bringing their own families along.
Over the years, Kids Week has introduced more than 2.5 million young people to the magic of live theatre - from children in single-parent families for whom the experience would otherwise be out of reach, to future stars of the industry like acclaimed theatre producer Jamie Wilson, who had his first taste of theatre through the campaign.
Stories like Jamie's demonstrate how early access to the arts can spark a lifelong passion, and why initiatives like Kids Week remain vital to the future success of the theatre industry."
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 10 June, available exclusively at OfficialLondonTheatre.com. Theatre Tokens can be redeemed against Kids Week tickets.
Kids Week bookers with access requirements can complete the Access Priority Request Form before general on sale. The form will be available on the Kids Week website from Friday 6 June at 12pm until Sunday 8 June at 6pm. Eligible bookers who have completed the form will be contacted by the theatre box office on the morning of Tuesday 10 June.
101 Dalmatians
The 3 Musketeers
Alice In Wonderland
Back To The Future The Musical
The Baddies
The Boy With Wings
The Choir Of Man
Clueless The Musical
The Comedy About Spies
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Daughter Of Time
The Devil Wears Prada
The Dinosaur That Pooped
Disney's The Lion King
The Elves And The Shoemaker
The Enormous Crocodile
Evita
Fawlty Towers
Fireman Sam Live: The Great Camping Adventure
The Great Gatsby
Hadestown
Hamilton
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Hold On To Your Butts
Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits
Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical
The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
Mamma Mia!
Matilda The Musical
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Ministry Of Science Live!
Les Misérables
MJ The Musical
Monopoly Lifesized
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Mousetrap
My Neighbour Totoro
Natural History Museum Presents: Dinosaurs Live!
Oliver!
The Phantom Of The Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
Rough Magic
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Sing Street
Six
The Smeds And The Smoos
Spot's Birthday Party
Starlight Express
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Tom Gates Epic Stage Show
Wicked
Witness For The Prosecution
Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos