Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kevin Kennedy and More Join ROCK OF AGES 2023 Farewell Tour Cast

The tour opens at Peterborough New Theatre on Wednesday 1 February 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Kevin Kennedy and More Join ROCK OF AGES 2023 Farewell Tour Cast

Full casting for the farewell tour of the production of Rock of Ages, starring Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy as Dennis Dupree, opening at Peterboroguh New Theatre on Wednesday 1 February 2023. Kevin is joined by Sam Turrell as 'Drew Boley', Gabriella Williams as 'Sherrie Christian', Tim Oxbrow as 'Lonny Barnett', Cameron Sharp as 'Stacee Jaxx', Natalie Winsor as 'Justice Charlier', Vas Constanti as 'Hertz Klinemann', David Breeds as 'Franz Klinemann', Stephanie Chandos as 'Regina'. The cast is completed by Erin Bell, Adam Strong, Scott Hayward, Darius James, Reece Duncan, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Janine Somcio, Rhys West and Phoebe Samuel-Gray.

Following playing Peterborough, the tour will visit Bromley (7 - 11 February), Aberdeen (14 - 18 February), Blackpool (20 - 25 February), Truro (27 February - 4 March), Bradford (7 - 11 March), Manchester (14 - 18 March) and Barnstaple (21 - 25 March). From May the tour visits Llandudno, Crewe, Hull, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, and Swansea. Full casting for May dates onwards will be announced in due course. Full tour schedule below. www.rockofagesmusical.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy is probably best known for his portrayal of 'Curly Watts' in "Coronation Street". His West End theatre credits include 'Amos' in "Chicago" at the Adelphi Theatre and "We Will Rock You" at the Dominion Theatre. Kevin has played both 'Caractacus Potts' and 'The Child Catcher' in the hit musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang", becoming the first actor to have played both roles. He appeared as 'Dennis Dupree' in the 2018 UK Tour of "Rock of Ages" and has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals "The Rocky Horror Show", "The Commitments" and Kay Mellor's "Fat Friends".

Sam Turrell returns to "Rock of Ages" and the role of 'Drew' having performed the show on the UK tour, around the world on the NCL Breakaway cruise ship.

Gabriella Williams theatre credits include 'Sophie' in "Mamma Mia!" at the Novello Theatre, "Eugenius!" at the London Palladium, "Carrie The Musical" at the Southwark Playhouse and "Miss Saigon" and "Grease", both on a UK tour.

Tim Oxbrow's theatre credits include "Bat Out Of Hell" both in the West End and on the UK and Canada tour. His other credits include "Mythic" at the Charing Cross Theatre, the international tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar", "Chess" at The Union Theatre and the UK Tour of "Spiderman The Musical". On television he has appeared in ITV's "Breaking The Band" and the BBC's "Tales of the Empire".

Cameron Sharp has appeared in the UK Tours of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical", "Rock of Ages" and "Avenue Q". His West End credits include "School of Rock", "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Rock of Ages".

Natalie Winsor's theatre credits include "Abba Voyage" at the Abba Arena, "The Tempest" at Theatre Royal Bath, "King Arthur" at the Roses Theatre, "Fame" at The Shaftesbury Theatre, "Jekyll and Hyde" UK Tour and "Live and Upfront" at the London Palladium.

"ROCK OF AGES" is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight This Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.

The crew is made up of Company Manager Emma Eldridge-Doyle, Stage Manager Benjamin Larkin, Deputy Stage Manager Sophie Mason, Assistant Stage Manager Mali-Beth Rose, Technical Assistant Stage Manager Kyle Campbell, Sound 1 Olly Smith, Sound 2 Toby Maiden, LX1 Ben Webster, LX 2/Tech Swing Callum Brady-Temple, LX3 Sofie Mirza, Head of Wardrobe Melissa Hamill and Wardrobe Assistant Nicola Riley.

The band is made up of Musical Director and Keys Liam Holmes, Guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, Guitar 2 Alex Ward, Bass Guitar Elliot Mason and Drums Steve Hynes.

"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston (Director of the feature film "Tomorrow Morning", "MAME", "The Royal Variety Performance") who Directs and Choreographs the show, Set and Costume design by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday"), Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"), Sound Design by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and Video and Projection design by Duncan McLean ("The Car Man, Nutcracker! and Magic Goes Wrong"). Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG, Associate Director is Victoria Gimby, Associate Choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and Associate Lighting Designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume Supervision by Lee Tassie and Production Management by Phil McCandlish.

Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 1 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 4 FEBRUARY 2023

New Theatre, Peterborough

newtheatre-peterborough.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2023

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 18 FEBRUARY 2023

Her Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 20 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2023

Blackpool Winter Gardens

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 4 MARCH 2023

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUEDAY 7 MARCH - SATURDAY 11 MARCH 2023

Bradford, The Alhambra

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 MARCH - SATURDAY 18 MARCH 2023

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/shows/rock-of-ages/opera-house-manchester/

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 MARCH - SATURDAY 25 MARCH 2023

Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

Full casting for the following venues to be announced:

TUESDAY 2 MAY - SATURDAY 6 MAY 2023

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 9 MAY - SATURDAY 13 MAY 2023

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

www.crewelyceum.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 16 MAY - SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 23 MAY - SATURDAY 27 MAY 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 JUNE - SATURDAY 17 JUNE 2023

Newcastle Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 JUNE - SATURDAY 24 JUNE 2023

Swansea Grand Theatre

www.swanseagrand.co.uk

ON SALE NOW




THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Celebrates 50th Anniversary Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Celebrates 50th Anniversary
2023 marks the 50th Anniversary of the legendary smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show, as it continues to play a newly extended tour through 2023 to sell-out crowds. Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical celebrates 50 years of non-stop partying with this special anniversary production.
Two Performances Will Celebrate The Legacy Of Legendary Choreographer Sir Robert Cohan at Photo
Two Performances Will Celebrate The Legacy Of Legendary Choreographer Sir Robert Cohan at The Place
Guest artists from the Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance, the Royal Swedish Ballet School, Yorke Dance Project and the former Richard Alston Dance Company perform works by the late choreographer plus a filmed performance from the Martha Graham Dance Company
Winners Announced For the Writers Guild Of Great Britain Awards 2023 Photo
Winners Announced For the Writers' Guild Of Great Britain Awards 2023
Writers behind some of the most critically acclaimed works over the last year were honoured at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards 2023 ceremony, including Aamina Ahmad, David Edgar, Vivienne Franzmann, Rebecca Hall, Katie Hims, Adam Kay, Neil McKay, and Ben Power.
National Youth Theatre to Hold Free Auditions Across the Country this Summer Photo
National Youth Theatre to Hold Free Auditions Across the Country this Summer
The National Youth Theatre (NYT) has announced free auditions around the country in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, London and Manchester this February. Young people will also be able to audition online using the National Youth Theatre Hub.

More Hot Stories For You


FROZEN Extends in the West End to October 2023FROZEN Extends in the West End to October 2023
January 16, 2023

Frozen is extending until October 2023 due to public demand – having broken box office records at Theatre Royal Drury Lane across November, December and through Christmas. See how to purchase tickets!
Georgina Onuorah & Phillip Olagoke Join OKLAHOMA! West End TransferGeorgina Onuorah & Phillip Olagoke Join OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer
January 16, 2023

Full casting has been announced for the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!. See who is starring in the cast, how to purchase tickets, and more.
Must-see AGE IS A FEELING Returns To Soho Theatre, 14 February- 11 MarchMust-see AGE IS A FEELING Returns To Soho Theatre, 14 February- 11 March
January 13, 2023

Following a critically acclaimed autumn run at Soho Theatre and five-star Edinburgh Fringe reviews, Age is a Feeling from Haley McGee (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale - now also a memoir published by Penguin Random House) returns to Soho Theatre in February 2023.  Celebrating both the light and the dark in life and imbued with breathtaking wisdom (The Daily Mail), McGee's Fringe First-winning imaginative show is a rallying cry against succumbing to cynicism and regret.  
White Bear Theatre Presents THIS BITTER EARTH Next MonthWhite Bear Theatre Presents THIS BITTER EARTH Next Month
January 13, 2023

When award-winning Black US playwright, librettist, and television writer David Harrison Rivers' modern, nuanced, complex portrait of an interracial relationship received its world premiere at New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco in 2017, it received rave reviews. It has since been staged to great acclaim across the U.S. This February, Storefront Theatre and Sarah Lawrie present its UK premiere in a brand-new production directed by Peter Cieply.
Photos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLDPhotos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD
January 13, 2023

Suella Braverman, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the cast of the new stage production  Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World which opens at Birmingham Rep on 1 February, and runs until 11 March 2023.  Never seen before photos of their puppets in rehearsal can be seen here!
share