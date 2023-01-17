Kevin Kennedy and More Join ROCK OF AGES 2023 Farewell Tour Cast

Full casting for the farewell tour of the production of Rock of Ages, starring Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy as Dennis Dupree, opening at Peterboroguh New Theatre on Wednesday 1 February 2023. Kevin is joined by Sam Turrell as 'Drew Boley', Gabriella Williams as 'Sherrie Christian', Tim Oxbrow as 'Lonny Barnett', Cameron Sharp as 'Stacee Jaxx', Natalie Winsor as 'Justice Charlier', Vas Constanti as 'Hertz Klinemann', David Breeds as 'Franz Klinemann', Stephanie Chandos as 'Regina'. The cast is completed by Erin Bell, Adam Strong, Scott Hayward, Darius James, Reece Duncan, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Janine Somcio, Rhys West and Phoebe Samuel-Gray.

Following playing Peterborough, the tour will visit Bromley (7 - 11 February), Aberdeen (14 - 18 February), Blackpool (20 - 25 February), Truro (27 February - 4 March), Bradford (7 - 11 March), Manchester (14 - 18 March) and Barnstaple (21 - 25 March). From May the tour visits Llandudno, Crewe, Hull, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, and Swansea. Full casting for May dates onwards will be announced in due course. Full tour schedule below. www.rockofagesmusical.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy is probably best known for his portrayal of 'Curly Watts' in "Coronation Street". His West End theatre credits include 'Amos' in "Chicago" at the Adelphi Theatre and "We Will Rock You" at the Dominion Theatre. Kevin has played both 'Caractacus Potts' and 'The Child Catcher' in the hit musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang", becoming the first actor to have played both roles. He appeared as 'Dennis Dupree' in the 2018 UK Tour of "Rock of Ages" and has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals "The Rocky Horror Show", "The Commitments" and Kay Mellor's "Fat Friends".

Sam Turrell returns to "Rock of Ages" and the role of 'Drew' having performed the show on the UK tour, around the world on the NCL Breakaway cruise ship.

Gabriella Williams theatre credits include 'Sophie' in "Mamma Mia!" at the Novello Theatre, "Eugenius!" at the London Palladium, "Carrie The Musical" at the Southwark Playhouse and "Miss Saigon" and "Grease", both on a UK tour.

Tim Oxbrow's theatre credits include "Bat Out Of Hell" both in the West End and on the UK and Canada tour. His other credits include "Mythic" at the Charing Cross Theatre, the international tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar", "Chess" at The Union Theatre and the UK Tour of "Spiderman The Musical". On television he has appeared in ITV's "Breaking The Band" and the BBC's "Tales of the Empire".

Cameron Sharp has appeared in the UK Tours of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical", "Rock of Ages" and "Avenue Q". His West End credits include "School of Rock", "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Rock of Ages".

Natalie Winsor's theatre credits include "Abba Voyage" at the Abba Arena, "The Tempest" at Theatre Royal Bath, "King Arthur" at the Roses Theatre, "Fame" at The Shaftesbury Theatre, "Jekyll and Hyde" UK Tour and "Live and Upfront" at the London Palladium.

"ROCK OF AGES" is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight This Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.

The crew is made up of Company Manager Emma Eldridge-Doyle, Stage Manager Benjamin Larkin, Deputy Stage Manager Sophie Mason, Assistant Stage Manager Mali-Beth Rose, Technical Assistant Stage Manager Kyle Campbell, Sound 1 Olly Smith, Sound 2 Toby Maiden, LX1 Ben Webster, LX 2/Tech Swing Callum Brady-Temple, LX3 Sofie Mirza, Head of Wardrobe Melissa Hamill and Wardrobe Assistant Nicola Riley.

The band is made up of Musical Director and Keys Liam Holmes, Guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, Guitar 2 Alex Ward, Bass Guitar Elliot Mason and Drums Steve Hynes.

"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston (Director of the feature film "Tomorrow Morning", "MAME", "The Royal Variety Performance") who Directs and Choreographs the show, Set and Costume design by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday"), Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"), Sound Design by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and Video and Projection design by Duncan McLean ("The Car Man, Nutcracker! and Magic Goes Wrong"). Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG, Associate Director is Victoria Gimby, Associate Choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and Associate Lighting Designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume Supervision by Lee Tassie and Production Management by Phil McCandlish.

Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 1 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 4 FEBRUARY 2023

New Theatre, Peterborough

newtheatre-peterborough.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2023

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 18 FEBRUARY 2023

Her Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 20 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2023

Blackpool Winter Gardens

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 4 MARCH 2023

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUEDAY 7 MARCH - SATURDAY 11 MARCH 2023

Bradford, The Alhambra

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 MARCH - SATURDAY 18 MARCH 2023

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/shows/rock-of-ages/opera-house-manchester/

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 MARCH - SATURDAY 25 MARCH 2023

Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

Full casting for the following venues to be announced:

TUESDAY 2 MAY - SATURDAY 6 MAY 2023

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 9 MAY - SATURDAY 13 MAY 2023

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

www.crewelyceum.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 16 MAY - SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 23 MAY - SATURDAY 27 MAY 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 JUNE - SATURDAY 17 JUNE 2023

Newcastle Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 JUNE - SATURDAY 24 JUNE 2023

Swansea Grand Theatre

www.swanseagrand.co.uk

ON SALE NOW