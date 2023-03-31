Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Battlefield', featuring Sir Brian May

The track is taken from Kerry’s upcoming fourth studio album, Kings & Queens, out on 12 May

Mar. 31, 2023  
The supremely talented Kerry Ellis has released Battlefield, the first single taken from her upcoming album Kings & Queens, out on 12 May. Featuring the legendary Sir Brian May on guitar, the track is available to stream and download now, while the album can be pre-ordered via Westway Music.

Battlefield is a heart-rending ballad penned especially for Kerry by esteemed genre-spanning songwriter Charlie Turner. With emotionally charged lyrics evoking a message of peace and harmony in today's turbulent world, the track combines piano led tender rock with Kerry's signature powerful vocals to deliver a statement of empathy and understanding during unstable times.

Featuring Sir Brian May on guitar, the song is the latest in a long string of collaborations between Kerry and Brian, with May producing her debut album Anthems in 2010. They went onto release Golden Days in 2017, a collaborative album released on Sony Music to great critical acclaim.

Kerry said, "I wanted this album and these songs to speak to people and make them feel something, in the same way that music affects me, and this song definitely pulls at the heart strings. And I'm delighted it features my dear friend, the Doc!"

Battlefield is the first single released from Kerry's upcoming 4th studio album Kings & Queens, out on 12 May. Featuring 12 tracks, including mainly original songs along with a selection of hand-picked covers, the album sees Kerry collaborate with some of music's biggest names, including acclaimed singer-songwriters Newton Faulkner and Jamie Lawson, as well as legendary Queen guitarist and personal friend Sir Brian May.

This Spring, Kerry will perform tracks from Kings & Queens live for the very first time. Playing at the Salford The Lowry, Birmingham Town Hall and the stunning London Adelphi on 14, 15 and 16 May respectively, she will be joined by her incredible live band, comprised of some of the best musicians in the UK. Headed by album producer Mike Stevens on guitar, keyboards and percussion, together with Jo Webb on guitar, Donovan Hepburn on Drums, Lee Pomeroy on bass and Craig Adams on keyboards, tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster, See Tickets and venue box offices.

These shows will also enjoy support from two amazing choirs. In London, Kerry will share the stage with the London Show Choir, a vibrant and musically diverse choir who celebrate the worlds of musical theatre, jazz, gospel and classical music. In Manchester and Birmingham, Sing Space Choir will take their place on stage. With over 1,000 members across their 20 national choirs, they bring joyful musical theatre experiences to hundreds of people every day.

Kings & Queens follows three previously released solo albums from Kerry. Her debut album,Anthems, was released to huge critical praise in 2010, landing in the top 15 of the UK official albums chart. Anthems was followed by 2014's self-titled record Kerry Ellis, and 2020's Feels Like Home.

Hailed as the West End's favourite leading Lady, Kerry was catapulted to fame in 2002 when she landed the role of Meat in the original London cast of We Will Rock You. She has gone onto star in a range of acclaimed productions on both Westend and Broadway, including Les Misérables, Wicked, Oliver! And Cats. Most recently, Kerry starred as Reno Sweeney in the UK and Ireland tour and Barbican Theatre residency of hit musical Anything Goes alongside Denis Lawson.

Battlefield is out now, stream and download HERE. Kings & Queens is available to pre-order HERE. Tickets for Kerry's UK tour are available now

TRACK LISTING

  1. Kings & Queens
  2. Be Tender With Me Baby
  3. Battlefield
  4. I Will Find You
  5. Mean The World To Me
  6. Big Wide World
  7. The Only One
  8. Fire & Rain
  9. Lemonade
  10. My All
  11. Love Wins
  12. Home Again

UK TOUR DATES

14 May Salford The Lowry

15 May Birmingham Town Hall

16 May London Adelphi

