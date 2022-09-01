Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kenneth MacMillan's MAYERLING Opens The Royal Ballet's 2022/23 Season

Performances run Wednesday 5 October 2022 – Wednesday 30 November 2022.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Mayerling, Kenneth MacMillan's dark tale of dangerous obsession, returns to the Royal Opera House to open The Royal Ballet's 2022/23 season. Based on the true story of the murder-suicide scandal that plagued the Austro-Hungarian empire, Mayerling follows the events leading to the violent deaths of Crown Prince Rudolf and his mistress Baroness Mary Vetsera.

Set amid the stifling opulence of the Imperial court, Mayerling explores the depths of human psychology with some of the most technically demanding choreography in the ballet repertoire.

Mayerling received its premiere at the Royal Opera House in 1978 to wide critical acclaim featuring Royal Ballet Principal dancer David Wall in the lead role. This is the 14th revival of Mayerling at the Royal Opera House and marks the 30th anniversary of the death of Kenneth MacMillan, the trailblazing choreographer whose dramatic dance language transformed the world of ballet.

Royal Ballet Principals Vadim Muntagirov and Marcelino Sambé make their debuts in the role of Crown Prince Rudolf. They take on one of the most complex male roles in the repertoire, often described as ballet's Hamlet for both its difficulty and emotional complexity. Principal dancer Francesca Hayward will make her debut as Mary Vetsera.

Debuts also include Principal dancers Yasmine Naghdi, Fumi Kaneko and Mayara Magri in the role of Countess Marie Larisch; First Soloist Itziar Mendizabal and First Artist Annette Buvoli in the role of Empress Elisabeth; and Soloist Isabella Gasparini as Princess Stephanie.

Former Royal Ballet Principals Leanne Benjamin, Irek Mukhamedov, Edward Watson and Zenaida Yanowsky will be part of the revival team coaching dancers in the principal roles.

Designs by MacMillan's long-term collaborator Nicholas Georgiadis bring the opulence of the Austro-Hungarian court to life, while the sweeping score is an arrangement of Franz Liszt's music by John Lanchbery.

Join The Royal Ballet on their opening night as Mayerling is broadcast live to cinemas around the world. On 5 October 2022, the performance will be relayed live to more than 500 cinemas around the UK and many more internationally, with an encore screening on 9 October 2022. Mayerling will also be broadcast as live to more than 800 cinemas in 50 countries around the world over the following months.





