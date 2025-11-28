KIMBERLY AKIMBO European Premiere and More Come to Hampstead Theatre In 2026

The 2026 programme will feature major new productions across the Main Stage and Downstairs studio.
Hampstead Theatre will present a 2026 season that includes the European premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, alongside five world and European premieres and the London stage directing debut of Stanley Tucci. The season will run across the Main Stage and Hampstead Downstairs, with additional productions and casting to be announced.
The season will open with new writing on the Main Stage. Alexi Kaye Campbell’s BIRD GROVE, directed by Anna Ledwich, will run February 13 to March 21. Stanley Tucci will make his London directing debut with SPRINGWOOD, a new play by Richard Nelson running June 19 to July 25. KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the Tony Award-winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, directed by Michael Longhurst, will receive its European premiere August 28 to November 7.
Hampstead Downstairs will present three premieres. Aaron Loeb will make his UK debut with R.O.I. (RETURN ON INVESTMENT), directed by Chelsea Walker and running March 6 to April 11. David Pearson’s debut play FIREWING, directed by Alice Hamilton, will follow from April 17 to May 23. Joshua Harmon’s WE HAD A WORLD will receive its European premiere May 29 to July 4, directed by Josh Seymour.
Hampstead Theatre will also continue its ENGAGE programme supporting adults at risk of isolation, following a renewed year of funding from Camden Council. £10 tickets will remain available across all performances, and the new Young Friends scheme will expand opportunities for audiences under 30.
By Alexi Kaye Campbell
Directed by Anna Ledwich
Friday 13 February – Saturday 21 March
Press Night: Monday 23 February, 7pm
Main Stage
Set in 1841, the play explores Mary Ann Evans’ early life and the intellectual awakening that shaped the future writer known as George Eliot. As her ideas clash with her father’s beliefs, the story examines family, independence and the search for identity.
By Aaron Loeb
Directed by Chelsea Walker
Friday 6 March – Saturday 11 April
Press Night: Monday 16 March, 7pm
Hampstead Downstairs
A venture capitalist seeks a billion-dollar breakthrough by backing a young inventor whose creation could alter life for the world at large. As ambition clashes with ethics, the play investigates power, innovation and responsibility.
By David Pearson
Directed by Alice Hamilton
Friday 17 April – Saturday 23 May
Press Night: Monday 27 April, 7pm
Hampstead Downstairs
In a remote cabin, a wildlife photographer trains a new apprentice as they search for the elusive Firewing. The play examines mentorship, artistry and the blurred boundaries of trust and control.
By Joshua Harmon
Directed by Josh Seymour
Friday 29 May – Saturday 4 July
Press Night: Monday 8 June, 7pm
Hampstead Downstairs
Drawing on autobiographical elements, the play portrays a New York childhood shaped by an eccentric grandmother, charting decades of family conflict, secrets and enduring affection.
By Richard Nelson
Directed by Stanley Tucci
Friday 19 June – Saturday 25 July
Press Night: Monday 29 June, 7pm
Main Stage
Set in 1939 during the first visit of a British monarch to the United States, the play follows King George VI and President Roosevelt during a pivotal meeting at a country estate as international tensions intensify.
Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Directed by Michael Longhurst
Friday 28 August – Saturday 7 November
Press Night: Wednesday 9 September, 7pm
Main Stage
The musical follows Kimberly Levaco, a teenager living with a rare genetic condition that accelerates aging, as she navigates family complications, first love and a plan that draws her into unexpected adventures.
Main Stage tickets will range from £10 to £65, with KIMBERLY AKIMBO priced £10 to £110. Downstairs tickets will range from £10 to £35. Hampstead Theatre offers a full calendar of access performances throughout the year. The box office can be reached at 020 7722 9301.
