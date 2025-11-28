KIMBERLY AKIMBO European Premiere and More Come to Hampstead Theatre In 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hampstead Theatre will present a 2026 season that includes the European premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, alongside five world and European premieres and the London stage directing debut of Stanley Tucci. The season will run across the Main Stage and Hampstead Downstairs, with additional productions and casting to be announced.

The season will open with new writing on the Main Stage. Alexi Kaye Campbell’s BIRD GROVE, directed by Anna Ledwich, will run February 13 to March 21. Stanley Tucci will make his London directing debut with SPRINGWOOD, a new play by Richard Nelson running June 19 to July 25. KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the Tony Award-winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, directed by Michael Longhurst, will receive its European premiere August 28 to November 7.

Hampstead Downstairs will present three premieres. Aaron Loeb will make his UK debut with R.O.I. (RETURN ON INVESTMENT), directed by Chelsea Walker and running March 6 to April 11. David Pearson’s debut play FIREWING, directed by Alice Hamilton, will follow from April 17 to May 23. Joshua Harmon’s WE HAD A WORLD will receive its European premiere May 29 to July 4, directed by Josh Seymour.

Hampstead Theatre will also continue its ENGAGE programme supporting adults at risk of isolation, following a renewed year of funding from Camden Council. £10 tickets will remain available across all performances, and the new Young Friends scheme will expand opportunities for audiences under 30.

SHOW BY SHOW

BIRD GROVE

By Alexi Kaye Campbell

Directed by Anna Ledwich

Friday 13 February – Saturday 21 March

Press Night: Monday 23 February, 7pm

Main Stage

Set in 1841, the play explores Mary Ann Evans’ early life and the intellectual awakening that shaped the future writer known as George Eliot. As her ideas clash with her father’s beliefs, the story examines family, independence and the search for identity.

R.O.I. (RETURN ON INVESTMENT)

By Aaron Loeb

Directed by Chelsea Walker

Friday 6 March – Saturday 11 April

Press Night: Monday 16 March, 7pm

Hampstead Downstairs

A venture capitalist seeks a billion-dollar breakthrough by backing a young inventor whose creation could alter life for the world at large. As ambition clashes with ethics, the play investigates power, innovation and responsibility.

FIREWING

By David Pearson

Directed by Alice Hamilton

Friday 17 April – Saturday 23 May

Press Night: Monday 27 April, 7pm

Hampstead Downstairs

In a remote cabin, a wildlife photographer trains a new apprentice as they search for the elusive Firewing. The play examines mentorship, artistry and the blurred boundaries of trust and control.

WE HAD A WORLD

By Joshua Harmon

Directed by Josh Seymour

Friday 29 May – Saturday 4 July

Press Night: Monday 8 June, 7pm

Hampstead Downstairs

Drawing on autobiographical elements, the play portrays a New York childhood shaped by an eccentric grandmother, charting decades of family conflict, secrets and enduring affection.

SPRINGWOOD

By Richard Nelson

Directed by Stanley Tucci

Friday 19 June – Saturday 25 July

Press Night: Monday 29 June, 7pm

Main Stage

Set in 1939 during the first visit of a British monarch to the United States, the play follows King George VI and President Roosevelt during a pivotal meeting at a country estate as international tensions intensify.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Directed by Michael Longhurst

Friday 28 August – Saturday 7 November

Press Night: Wednesday 9 September, 7pm

Main Stage

The musical follows Kimberly Levaco, a teenager living with a rare genetic condition that accelerates aging, as she navigates family complications, first love and a plan that draws her into unexpected adventures.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Main Stage tickets will range from £10 to £65, with KIMBERLY AKIMBO priced £10 to £110. Downstairs tickets will range from £10 to £35. Hampstead Theatre offers a full calendar of access performances throughout the year. The box office can be reached at 020 7722 9301.