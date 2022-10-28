Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Just These Please to Bring HONESTLY NO PRESSURE EITHER WAY to the Soho Theatre

The company will play as a trio from 16 - 19 November

Oct. 28, 2022  
With three sold out Edinburgh Fringe runs, over 60 million views online and a tendency to list things in threes, Just These Please are back with a brand new, fast-paced revue style sketch & musical comedy show, Honestly No Pressure Either Way.

Like all sketch groups Just These Please comprises three actor-comedians and one maritime lawyer: Will Sebag-Montefiore (BBC's Poldark), Philippa Carson (Apple TV'sTrying), Georgie Jones (ISH, Roundhouse) & Tom Dickson (real-life solicitor who can't do the show as he's litigating dispute between a sea cucumber and a hermit crab).

Since their debut in 2018, they have garnered over 100k followers with tens of millions of views online and were nominated for Best Variety Act at the 2022 Chortle Awards. They were finalists for The Rockies Best Newcomer award at the 2019 Kilkenny Cat Laughs. They sold out full runs at Edinburgh Fringe in 2018 and 2019, then spent 2020 remotely producing weekly video content in lockdown. Their 2021 show No Worries If Not sold out their two week EdFringe run as well as a Soho Theatre transfer, where they added extra dates.

You may have heard their dulcet tones on BBC Radio 4 or seen their dulcet faces on BBC Scotland. They come recommended by the Guardian, the British Comedy Guide and, if you play your cards right, it might be you on this press release next year.



From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

