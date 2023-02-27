'Just Take Them And Leave Me Alone' Artwork Will Be Displayed in London

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The exhibit runs 6 – 16 April, 2023.

"Just Take Them and Leave Me Alone" by Raoof Haghighi touched on the most raw-nerve at the centre of the Iranian Women's Rights movement. It depicts a surreal image of a woman who, as her breasts and groin have been removed, is left free from the abusive constraints or demands placed on her because of the male response to those parts of her body.

This drawing went viral, being shared 40k+ times on Facebook and getting 36k+ likes on Instagram. It was placed on the front cover of Reddit where it received 2.6k comments such as "This is haunting. Thinking the other night how I wanted to walk somewhere, but then changed my mind because we've had a lot of sexual assault in the area recently" and "Being reduced on your superficial sexual characteristics is sad, you are more than just appearance of skin, muscles and forms of your body".

The works of Raoof Haghighi, who was raised in a family of 8 artists under authoritarian regime in Shiraz, Iran, convey his belief in the importance of truth for the future of his nation, particularly the freedom of Iranian women.

Raoof's mid-April London exhibition, "Painting is Like Breathing for Me" explores his poetic, no-holds-barred response to the restrictions and domination of his fellow nationals and barbaric treatment of women. After experiencing decades of denied free-speech, his drawings respond by communicating as freely as possible, focussing on banned subjects. By expressing what those still in Iran are prevented from saying, Raoof's works have become a beacon of the Persian tradition of poets, artists and philosophers.

Since the Iranian government's September '22 ban of Instagram, where Raoof has 236,000 followers (www.instagram.com/raoof.h), he doubled down: Raoof dedicated his portrait of a tattooed woman toying with her hijab at the Royal Institute of Portrait Painters to "all the brave women in Iran who are currently fighting for their freedom", painted a portrait of actress and activist Golshifteh Farahani, hashtagged a drawing of a woman's loose hair turning to wings with #MahsaAmini, the woman who died in suspicious circumstances after being jailed for not covering her hair and adding to his "Adam & Eve" series, exposing the hypocrisy of forced veils.

Raoof's uncompromising attention to expressing his truth and its often cathartic effect on others, is testament to what we miss when the right to speech is taken away. Through Raoof Haghighi's dedication to confronting the constraints and hostility of present reality, he hopes awareness will spread from his paintings, and perhaps some more of us may be able to breathe.

Exhibition: "Painting is Like Breathing for Me"
Artist: Raoof Haghighi
Date: 6 - 16 April, 2023
Gallery: A Gallery Location: 2 Motcomb St, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 8JU
Web: agallery.uk



HELLO STRANGER UK Festival of Performance Design Launches February 25 Photo
HELLO STRANGER UK Festival of Performance Design Launches February 25
On Saturday 25 February, the hello stranger UK Festival of Performance Design, curated by Dr Kathrine Sandys and Lucy Thornett, launches with its inaugural event at the Edinburgh College of Art.
Marvellous Machine Theatre Company to Present MORVEREN by Kate Webster at Two UK Venues Th Photo
Marvellous Machine Theatre Company to Present MORVEREN by Kate Webster at Two UK Venues This Spring
Marvellous Machine Theatre Company will present MORVEREN by Kate Webster at two UK venues this spring.
An Evening With Adam Frost Tour Adds Further Dates Photo
'An Evening With Adam Frost' Tour Adds Further Dates
Due to overwhelming public demand Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost has announced more dates to his 'An Evening With Adam Frost' tour in 2023. The tour starts on Friday 17th March at Exeter's Corn Exchange and culminates on Saturday 22nd April at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. The award winning British garden designer will give advice and tell amusing stories from a lifetime in the garden.
Rehearsals Underway For Lowther Pavilions First In-house Musical Production Photo
Rehearsals Underway For Lowther Pavilion's First In-house Musical Production
The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, is currently in rehearsals for an exciting original musical we well underway ahead of its debut in March.

