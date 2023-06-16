Just Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne Performance

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted a performance during the Glyndebourne opera festival in East Sussex by letting off glitter cannons and blowing air horns.

The disruption took place during a performance on Thursday (15 June) of Francis Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites. Three activists used glitter cannons and air horns to interupt the performance.

Glyndebourne released the following statement:

We are very sorry to everyone whose visit to Glyndebourne was affected by the protest action today. Our highest priority was the safety and security of everyone on site and we would like to thank our staff and performers, whose calm and professional response kept everyone safe and disruption to a minimum.

At approximately 5.31pm, today’s performance of Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites was disrupted by three protestors who let off a confetti bomb, blew an air horn and started shouting. The stage was immediately cleared and within less than a minute ushers had peacefully escorted the protesters from the theatre.

The audience remained inside the theatre and were provided with regular updates and, following a 21 minute delay, the opera restarted at approximately 5.52pm.

We have formally reported the incident to the police but the police were not on site and no arrests were made.

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith