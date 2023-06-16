Just Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne Performance

Three activists used glitter cannons and air horns during performance of Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 4 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend

Just Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne Performance

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted a performance during the Glyndebourne opera festival in East Sussex by letting off glitter cannons and blowing air horns.

The disruption took place during a performance on Thursday (15 June) of Francis Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites. Three activists used glitter cannons and air horns to interupt the performance.

Glyndebourne released the following statement:

We are very sorry to everyone whose visit to Glyndebourne was affected by the protest action today. Our highest priority was the safety and security of everyone on site and we would like to thank our staff and performers, whose calm and professional response kept everyone safe and disruption to a minimum. 

At approximately 5.31pm, today’s performance of Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites was disrupted by three protestors who let off a confetti bomb, blew an air horn and started shouting. The stage was immediately cleared and within less than a minute ushers had peacefully escorted the protesters from the theatre.

The audience remained inside the theatre and were provided with regular updates and, following a 21 minute delay, the opera restarted at approximately 5.52pm.

We have formally reported the incident to the police but the police were not on site and no arrests were made.

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
PETER PAN Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning Next Month Photo
PETER PAN Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning Next Month

Celebrating silliness with another whistle-stop tour to outdoor venues around the UK, Slapstick Picnic returns with a spirited adaptation of J.M Barrie’s Peter Pan this summer. A production that’s fun for all the family, audiences are encouraged never to grow up in this hectic multi-roling production with hapless pirates, feral children and a particularly punctual reptile.

2
Perform Reveals Celebrity Lineup For PERFORM IN THE PARK: EVENINGS IN THE PARK WITH&hellip Photo
Perform Reveals Celebrity Lineup For PERFORM IN THE PARK: EVENINGS IN THE PARK WITH…

Acclaimed children’s drama school Perform has announced the initial celebrity guest line up for Perform in The Park’s: Evenings in The Park With… produced specially for the festival by Green Room Ents and Lambert Jackson.

3
Robin Ince Adds New Dates For NINE LESSONS in London and Manchester Photo
Robin Ince Adds New Dates For NINE LESSONS in London and Manchester

The Cosmic Shambles Network have announced that their seasonal feast of knowledge and laughter, Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People, will be returning to Kings Place, London this year as well as heading up to Contact in Manchester for the first time.

4
Regents Park Open Air Theatre Reveals Cast For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Photo
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Reveals Cast For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced full cast and creative team for their forthcoming production of the show-stopping classic musical La Cage aux Folles (29 July – 16 September, press night 8 August 2023).

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Full Casting Announced for NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar WarehouseFull Casting Announced for NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse
Kaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK TourKaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour
Anna-Maria Helsing Appointed Chief Conductor of BBC Concert OrchestraAnna-Maria Helsing Appointed Chief Conductor of BBC Concert Orchestra
Immersive RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH Announces September 2023 OpeningImmersive RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH Announces September 2023 Opening

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You