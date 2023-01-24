Jordan Gray Named Comedy Breakthrough Star Award Winner

Critically-acclaimed comedian and singer Jordan Gray has been named as one of the recipients of the Comedy Breakthrough Star Award in The National Comedy Awards 2023.

Gray was named alongside Cheaters star Susan Wokoma and Am I Being Unreasonable? scene-stealer Lenny Rush.

The awards honour both emerging and established British comedy talent, with the public voting on key prizes in a variety of categories that celebrate the world of comedy in all its forms. Recent scripted and unscripted comedies and panel shows, plus the latest podcast jokers are all vying for votes.

Voting is now open for the other awards, with the winners announced at a glitzy red-carpet ceremony presented by Tom Allen at the Roundhouse in London on Friday 17 February.

Live on the night, viewers will also get to vote for the Best Stand-Up Show with the shortlisted acts announced closer to the ceremony. Plus, there will be awards for the three breakthrough stars.

The National Comedy Awards 2023 for Stand Up To Cancer will air live on Channel 4 and All 4 on Friday 17th February.

National Comedy Awards nominees:

Best Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared

Derry Girls

After Life

Best Comedy Entertainment Show

The Graham Norton Show

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Taskmaster

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show

Best Comedy Panel Show

Mock the Week

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

QI

Would I Lie to You?

Best Comedy Podcast

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell

Shagged, Married, Annoyed with Chris and Rosie Ramsey

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Have A Word

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)

Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts)

Daisy May Cooper (Am I Being Unreasonable?)

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys)

Ricky Gervais (After Life)

Joseph Gilgun (Brassic)

Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts)

Stephen Merchant (Outlaws)

Outstanding Supporting Role

Jamie Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls)

David Earl (After Life)

Lolly Adefope (Ghosts)

Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls)

Diane Morgan (After Life)

Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performer

Fern Brady (Taskmaster)

Sandi Toksvig (QI)

Judi Love (Taskmaster)

Katherine Ryan (Backstage with Katherine Ryan)

Sarah Millican (Taskmaster)

Outstanding Male Comedy Entertainment Performer

Greg Davies (Taskmaster)

Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party)

Munya Chawawa (Taskmaster)

Lee Mack (Would I Lie to You?)

Alex Horne (Taskmaster)

How to vote:

You can vote free online at www.thenationalcomedyawards.com.

The results will be revealed at The National Comedy Awards 2023 ceremony airing live on Channel 4 and All 4 next month.

Photo Credit: Damien Woodley