Jordan Gray Named Comedy Breakthrough Star Award Winner
The comedian was announced along with Susan Wokoma and Lenny Rush in The National Comedy Awards
Critically-acclaimed comedian and singer Jordan Gray has been named as one of the recipients of the Comedy Breakthrough Star Award in The National Comedy Awards 2023.
Gray was named alongside Cheaters star Susan Wokoma and Am I Being Unreasonable? scene-stealer Lenny Rush.
The awards honour both emerging and established British comedy talent, with the public voting on key prizes in a variety of categories that celebrate the world of comedy in all its forms. Recent scripted and unscripted comedies and panel shows, plus the latest podcast jokers are all vying for votes.
Voting is now open for the other awards, with the winners announced at a glitzy red-carpet ceremony presented by Tom Allen at the Roundhouse in London on Friday 17 February.
Live on the night, viewers will also get to vote for the Best Stand-Up Show with the shortlisted acts announced closer to the ceremony. Plus, there will be awards for the three breakthrough stars.
The National Comedy Awards 2023 for Stand Up To Cancer will air live on Channel 4 and All 4 on Friday 17th February.
National Comedy Awards nominees:
Best Scripted Comedy
Ghosts
Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Derry Girls
After Life
Best Comedy Entertainment Show
The Graham Norton Show
Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Taskmaster
The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show
Best Comedy Panel Show
Mock the Week
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
QI
Would I Lie to You?
Best Comedy Podcast
Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell
Shagged, Married, Annoyed with Chris and Rosie Ramsey
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
Have A Word
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)
Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts)
Daisy May Cooper (Am I Being Unreasonable?)
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys)
Ricky Gervais (After Life)
Joseph Gilgun (Brassic)
Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts)
Stephen Merchant (Outlaws)
Outstanding Supporting Role
Jamie Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls)
David Earl (After Life)
Lolly Adefope (Ghosts)
Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls)
Diane Morgan (After Life)
Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performer
Fern Brady (Taskmaster)
Sandi Toksvig (QI)
Judi Love (Taskmaster)
Katherine Ryan (Backstage with Katherine Ryan)
Sarah Millican (Taskmaster)
Outstanding Male Comedy Entertainment Performer
Greg Davies (Taskmaster)
Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party)
Munya Chawawa (Taskmaster)
Lee Mack (Would I Lie to You?)
Alex Horne (Taskmaster)
How to vote:
You can vote free online at www.thenationalcomedyawards.com.
The results will be revealed at The National Comedy Awards 2023 ceremony airing live on Channel 4 and All 4 next month.
Photo Credit: Damien Woodley