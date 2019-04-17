John Godber's SCARY BIKERS Extends London Run Due To Popular Demand

John Godber Company & Theatre Royal Wakefield today announce the extension of Scary Bikers due to public demand. The production starring the BAFTA Award-winning duo John Godber and Jane Thornton is currently running at Trafalgar Studios and is now booking until Saturday 4 May. Book tickets here!

When retired miner Don and former private school teacher Carol meet by chance after both suffering a loss, they thought they'd found a new beginning. But a bike ride through Europe would test their budding romance, and the road to love is rocky when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

With themes of finding love after loss and the ongoing impact of the Brexit vote, Don and Carol travel across Europe as they reconcile the past, debate the present and worry about the future.

