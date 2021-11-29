John Barrowman Will Tour I AM WHAT I AM, Including West End Date

John Barrowman will return to tour with his new show "I Am What I Am" in 2022.

The tour launches on Saturday 30 April, 2022 at Southend's Cliff's Pavilion and visit 16 venues including the Adelphi Theatre in the West End on Tuesday 24 May.

John said: "From the West End to Broadway, this has been the amazing journey of my musical theatre career. I've worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Cameron Mackintosh to name a few. I've performed at The National Theatre and on Broadway. I've lived my dreams. My new show is a celebration of that wonderful journey. I'll perform songs from the biggest musicals I've starred in and perhaps one or two that I haven't. Mix in a couple of duets. Sprinkle in a few surprises! This will be a show to remember. This has been a difficult time for many, so join me for a night of laughter and love and the best of musical theatre."

John Barrowman is the epitome of showbusiness! He is a whirlwind of talent, the ultimate crossover artist; he can sing, dance, act, present and on occasion he judges. He has mapped out a very successful career on both sides of the Atlantic.

It all began in 1989 in musical theatre and his debut West End role as Billy Cocker opposite Elaine Paige in Cole Porter's musical 'Anything Goes'. His West End to Broadway journey had begun and continued with leading West End roles in 'Matador', 'Miss Saigon', 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Sunset Boulevard' and with him reprising his role in 'Sunset Boulevard' in New York.His other musical theatre credits include 'Putting it Together'; (Broadway), 'The Fix' (Donmar Warehouse) for which he received an Oliver nomination as Best Actor in a Musical. The National Theatre revival of 'Anything Goes' transferred to Theatre Royal, Drury Lane but it is his role as Albin in 'La Cage Aux Folles' which John regards as one of his favourites and won him the What's on Stage Best Takeover Role. The classic song from the La Cage "I Am What I Am" has become his signature tune, with which he closes his live concert shows.

'I Am What I Am - West End to Broadway 'is a celebration of those career highlights but also a

magical journey through the very best of musical theatre.

John's time in the jungle in the ITV hit show 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' was watched by an average of 11 million viewers a night, and he ended up a finalist with Harry Redknapp and Emily Atack. On the other side of the Atlantic John appeared in five seasons of the hit American drama series 'Arrow', based on the 'Green Arrow' comic books in the role of Malcolm Merlyn (aka The Dark Archer). The show has been a huge success all over the world. He subsequently guested as Malcolm Merlyn in 'The Flash', and has also guested on the CW's hit historical drama 'Reign'. Having guested on the hit American political drama 'Scandal', he hosted a major new entertainment series, 'Sing Your Face Off'. He is currently hosting the ITV show 'All Star Musicals'. Having competed in the very first series, John returned to ITV's 'Dancing on Ice' as a judge for two seasons in 2020/21.His most famous television role is undoubtedly that of sci-fi hero Captain Jack Harkness, whose first appearance in the revamped 'Doctor Who' on BBC1 created such an impact that he was given his own spin-off series, 'Torchwood'. The show achieved the best viewing figures ever on BBC America and has been broadcast around the world.

Tour Dates

Saturday 30 April, 2022

Southend

Cliffs Pavilion

Monday 2 May, 2022

Cardiff

St David's Hall

Wednesday 4 May, 2022

Guildford

GLive

Thursday 5 May, 2022

Brighton

Brighton Centre

Saturday 7 May, 022

Oxford

New Theatre



Tuesday 10 May, 2022

Newcastle

City Hall

Friday 13 May, 2022

Manchester

Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 14 May, 2022

Blackpool

Opera House



Sunday 15 May, 2022

Glasgow

SEC Armadillo

Wednesday 18 May, 2022

Birmingham

Symphony Hall

Friday 20 May, 2022

York

Barbican

Saturday 21 May, 2022

Northampton

Royal and Derngate

Monday 23, 2022

Bath

Bath Forum

Tuesday 24 May, 2022

LONDON

Adelphi Theatre

Friday 27 May, 022

Hull

Bonus Arena

Saturday 28 May, 2022

Edinburgh

Usher Hal;

Tickets at www.ticketek.co.uk from 10am Friday 3 December, 2021.