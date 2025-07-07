Johannes Radebe Will Make West End Debut in KINKY BOOTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a record-breaking UK, Ireland and European tour, ROYO, Runaway Entertainment and Curve have announced Johannes Radebe will make his West End debut, reprising the role of Lola, in the brand-new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning KINKY BOOTS The Musical, which will strut into the spectacular London Coliseum for 17 weeks from 17 March 2026 to 11 July 2026, with a week of previews at Curve, Leicester from 3 March 2026. Tickets will go on sale on 15 July 2025.

KINKY BOOTS The Musical features a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper. It will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (My Fair Lady, A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot).

KINKY BOOTS The Musical is a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005.

When Charlie Price inherits his family’s failing shoe factory, saving the company – and his love life – feels like an impossibly tall order. Until, that is, he meets Lola, the sparkling, larger-than-life drag queen with the unlikeliest of answers. Can they work together to reboot the business and save the day? Perhaps they just need to help each other – and everyone around them – to stand a little taller…

A glorious celebration of friendship and individuality, let Kinky Boots raise you up higher than ever at the legendary London Coliseum for 17 weeks only.

Johannes Radebe said: I left my township in Zamdela at the age of 21 to dance in the ensemble on a cruise ship. Every night we did ABBA. That was my dream come true. Never then, nor since then, was it in my wildest dreams that I would have the opportunity to star in a musical in London’s West End. And not just any musical - my favourite musical. Kinky Boots. My involvement in Kinky Boots has been six years in the making, and Lola was the only role I ever wanted to play. Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper have written a show about accepting people for who they are, and the love our production has received across the UK has been overwhelming, beautiful and life changing. The theatre community has welcomed me, and I am having the time of my life. It is the greatest honour and responsibility to bring this show to the world famous, iconic London Coliseum. I’ll be walking in the footsteps of theatre and entertainment giants who have performed on that stage, and I’ll be doing it in my own sequined pair of red leather Kinky Boots. I cannot wait! Thank you and see you next year.

Book writer Harvey Fierstein said: Just knowing that Kinky Boots is returning to its birthplace gives me goosebumps! Since launching this show I’ve seen dozens of performances in multiple iterations spread its magical joy to hundreds of thousands of theater goers and the anticipation of this new production has me hanging from the edge of my seat. I can’t wait!

Composer and lyricist Cyndi Lauper said: I’m so thrilled that Kinky Boots is returning home to London! When audiences leave the show, they feel happy and uplifted, and that’s something the world could really use right now. It’s so wonderful that this musical keeps bringing joy and acceptance to people around the world.

Born and talent-nurtured in Zamdela Sasolburg, Johannes Radebe started dancing at the tender age of 7, fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of Ballroom and Latin. At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa and in 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.



Johannes toured the world in International dance show Burn The Floor before being head-hunted by Strictly Come Dancing in the UK and moved to London to dance on the flagship BBC show, from which he has become the breakout star. In 2021, he was partnered with John Whaite and together reached the final in this groundbreaking same-sex partnership. Johannes and John won ‘Media Moment of the Year’ for their stunning series at the LGBT Awards and the ‘Game Changer Award’ at the Attitude Awards. Johannes was also awarded ‘The Inspirational Public Figure Award’ at the Ethnicity Awards.

His debut solo UK Tour Freedom and follow-up show Freedom Unleashed sold out across the UK, including a week in London's West End at the Peacock Theatre, whilst his 2024 UK tour, House of Jojo, played to packed houses including 2 shows at the London Palladium.

2022 saw his film choreography debut with the feature Pretty Red Dress (Teng Teng Films, in collaboration with the BFI, BBC Film, and the Sundance Institute) which premiered at London Film Festival. In 2023, he also was asked to be a Co-Producer on the Olivier nominated A Strange Loop at The Barbican.

His first book Jojo: Finally Home was published on 7 September 2023 and became a Sunday Times best-seller. South African film company Arrested Industries run by Anthony Kimble, Argo Films and Oscar-nominated Helena Spring Films, have optioned Jojo: Finally Home for a film.

Johannes made his musical theatre debut earlier this year playing the iconic role of Lola in KINKY BOOTS, which is currently touring the UK and Ireland.

KINKY BOOTS is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, Lola and the Angels’ costume design by Tom Rogers musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, with production management by Setting Line.