Joe Layton and Hannah Sinclair Robinson Join Cast of LOST ATOMS

Mercury Theatre in Colchester’s Associate Company Frantic Assembly are delighted to announce today that Joe Layton (ITV’s Coronation Street; Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Hannah Sinclair Robinson (Metamorphosis, UK tour; The Play That Goes Wrong, West End) will star in the company’s 30th anniversary production Lost Atoms written by Anna Jordan (Succession, Killing Eve, The Unreturning), directed by Scott Graham(Othello, Metamorphosis) and will run at Colchester’s Mercury Theatre from 4-8 November as part of the show’s UK tour.

Lost Atoms tells the story of a relationship: an extraordinary, transformative love. Or is that only in hindsight? Perhaps it was just typical? Or toxic? Or doomed from the start? One thing’s for sure: It changed their lives. Two people plunge deep into their shared pasts and propel themselves into multiple imagined futures. At times hilarious, at times devastating, Lost Atoms explores how memory impacts the way we look at love, and asks what makes a truly ‘successful’ relationship?

Joe Layton is currently on screen in ITV’s Coronation Street as regular character Mick Michaelis. He was an early graduate of Frantic Assembly’s talent development programme Ignition and has continued to work with the company as Iago in Othello, Chief Clerk in Metamorphosis and Frankie in The Unreturning. Joe’s theatre credits include Sam Wanamaker Festival (The Globe) and Animal Farm (West Yorkshire Playhouse) while on-screen highlights include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Young Wallander, Liberte: A Time to Spy, Casualty, Father Brown and New Worlds.

Hannah Sinclair Robinson is also a regular collaborator with Frantic Assembly having recently starred as Grete in Metamorphosis and Bianca in Othello (both UK tours). Her other stage credits include The Play That Goes Wrong (Mischief Comedy, West End), The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time (UK & Ireland Tour) and Rockets and Blue Lights (National Theatre). Her work on TV includes Doctors (BBC); Eastenders (BBC); Four Weddings and a Funeral (HULU) and Killer Cops (CBS Reality).

The production will have set design by Andrzej Goulding, lightingdesign by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design by Carolyn Downing, costume design by Alice McNicholas and music supervision by Julie Blake. Commissioned and produced by Frantic Assembly, Lost Atoms will be a co-production with Curve, Mayflower Southampton and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

