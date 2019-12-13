Jim Carter Will Appear In Conversation With Helen Mirren At The Kiln Theatre

Continuing his series of In Conversation events for Kiln Theatre, Jim Carter will sit down with one of the world's most celebrated actors Helen Mirren in a special one-off fundraising event on 16 February 2020, where she will discuss her career from stage to screen.

Helen Mirren is one of the best known and most respected actresses with an international career that spans stage, screen and television and has won many awards for her powerful and versatile performances, including the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in The Queen. In 2014 she was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship for her outstanding career in film, and in 2018 was given with the Chaplin Gala career achievement recognition from The Film Society at Lincoln Center, New York. She became a Dame of the British Empire in 2003.

All proceeds from the evening are in aid of Kiln Theatre. This support will help to create innovative productions, to make theatre available to the local community and to connect everyone, whatever their background, through the power of performance.

The priority on-sale for Kiln Card holders is 13 December at 11am; with general on-sale on 16 December at 11am. Kiln Cards are available from £40 per year.

Tickets are £125 and £95 and can be purchased via www.kilntheatre.com and 020 7328 1000.





