Jason Donovan and Jac Yarrow Will Return To JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Jason Donovan and Jac Yarrow will be back at the London Palladium in 2020, as the new, smash hit production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns following its triumphant season this year.

Jason Donovan will return in the role of Pharaoh. He was originally in the show when he made his defining stage performance as the title character of Joseph in the 1990s, in a sold-out 18-month run which produced a No.1 single and best-selling soundtrack album. Jason raised the roof of the London Palladium this year as Pharaoh, who rocks 'Song of the King' in the iconic musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Jac Yarrow caused a sensation when he made his professional stage debut playing Joseph, following in the footsteps of a line of stars who have previously played the title character. His portrayal of Joseph won him unanimous acclaim, with his rendition of 'Close Every Door To Me' regularly stopping the show with standing ovations.

Performances will begin on Thursday 2 July 2020, with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat playing a strictly limited 10-week season through until Sunday 6 September 2020 (Gala Night: Thursday 16 July 2020).

Jason Donovan commented: "Following on from the success of this year's awesome, reimagined version of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, I'm delighted to be returning in the summer of 2020 to reprise my role as the Pharaoh.

This year was an absolute joy. Joseph has such a special connection with its audience and it has a huge emotional connection for me. Quite simply the show is pure musical magic. To be able to lean on the past yet build something new for the role of Pharaoh is an opportunity that cannot be done just once, and for performer or audience member alike, it just doesn't get much better than the Palladium experience.

Joseph. Palladium Summer 2020. Bring It On!"

Jac Yarrow commented: "Playing the iconic role of Joseph at its spiritual home, The Palladium, last summer was what I thought was a once-in-a-life-time opportunity. When I was asked to step back into the Dreamcoat for a second time, I couldn't quite believe it.

I can't wait to be back!"

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed a completely sold out season this year. Audiences and critics were unanimous in their acclaim for the legendary musical - the first major collaboration by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber - as it returned to the London Palladium.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the worlds most beloved family musicals. The multi-award winning show, which began life as a small scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru! The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Further casting for 2020 will be announced at a later date.





