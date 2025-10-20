Jason Donovan Will Return to THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW For UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back by popular demand, singing superstar Jason Donovan will return to the iconic role of Frank ‘n’ Furter in Richard O’Brien’s legendary Rocky Horror Show for the 2026 UK tour. Back in his corset and heels, Jason will be performing at Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre 6 - 10 January, Liverpool Empire Theatre 4 - 9 May (following a sold-out Christmas season last year), Eastbourne Congress Theatre 19 - 23 May and Bristol Hippodrome 13 - 18 July. Jason’s hugely anticipated return to the show is set to be a showstopping highlight for fans as he captures Frank’s spirit with fearless showmanship, irresistible charisma and star quality. Tickets are on sale now from RockyHorror.co.uk.

Producer Howard Panter said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Jason Donovan back to this musical extravaganza as Frank ‘n’ Furter. Audiences can’t get enough of Jason, who is a natural fit for the role, bringing charisma, wit and an irresistible energy to every performance. His return is a true celebration of everything that makes the Rocky Horror Show such a global phenomenon - bold, brilliant, and not to missed".

Jason and this exceptional cast will be bringing their biggest party yet to audiences in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Eastbourne and Bristol, promising a show full of unforgettable fun and a party that’s not to be missed! Also stepping back into the madness is Stephen Webb, who will be returning to the cast to play the role of Frank ‘n’ Furter at select performances and venues in 2026 - having performed the part both on tour and in the West End to critical acclaim.

Brad will be played by James Bisp, Janet by Haley Flaherty, Riff Raff by Ryan Carter-Wilson and Magenta/Usherette by Laura Bird. Columbia will be played by Daisy Steere, Rocky by Morgan Jackson, Eddie/Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham and the role of the Narrator will be shared between comedian Nathan Caton and Motherland star Jackie Clune.

Completing the cast are Phantoms Jesse Chidera, Nathan Zach Johnson, Tyla Dee Nurden and Bethany Amber Perrins, with on-stage swing/dance captain David Peter-Brown and on-stage swing/assistant dance captain Lucy Aiston.

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all the famous musical numbers which have made the Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “Time Warp”.

The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

Since it first opened, the Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out tour.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 50 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer Stephen Fry and Meatloaf have appeared in the Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, the Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!

Tour Dates

January 6–10 – Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre

January 12–17 – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

January 19–24 – Sunderland, Empire Theatre

January 26–31 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

February 2–7 – Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

February 9–14 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

April 6–11 – Leicester, Curve Theatre

April 13–18 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

April 27–May 2 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

May 4–9 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre

May 11–16 – Blackpool, The Grand Theatre

May 19–23 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

May 26–30 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

June 1–6 – Cardiff, New Theatre

June 8–13 – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

June 30–July 4 – Chester, Storyhouse Theatre

July 6–11 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

July 13–18 – Bristol Hippodrome

July 20–25 – York, Grand Opera House

July 27–August 1 – Manchester, Palace Theatre