Jamie Muscato Adds Performance at Cadogan Hall This Summer

Due to popular demand, West End star Jamie Muscato has added another performance to his live concert at Cadogan Hall on Monday 22 July 2024 at 7.30pm. This will be in addition to two performances at 2.30pm & 6.30pm on 21 July. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 28 February at www.fw-live.com and www.cadoganhall.com

About Jamie Muscato

Jamie Muscato, one of the most exciting musical theatre voices in the UK, is performing a brand new solo concert at Cadogan Hall in 2024. Jamie is set to star in Spring Awakening’s 15th anniversary reunion concert at the Victoria Palace Theatre in June 2024 and was recently seen as Christian in Moulin Rouge! in the West End. He is also widely known for originating the role, in the UK, of JD in Heathers at The Other Palace and the Haymarket Theatre.

Muscato most recently appeared as Matt Flamhaff in workshops for 13 Going on 30 The Musical (Battersea Arts Centre), Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre), Guy in Once In Concert (London Palladium), Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre), Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve), JD inHeathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/ The Other Palace), Story Edward in Big Fish (The Other Palace), Ben in Lazarus (Kings Cross Theatre), George Jacob Holyoake in A Subject of Scandal and Concern (Finborough Theatre) Jake in Stay Awake Jake (The Vaults) Joe in Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), Anthony in Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera), Eddie in Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), Nathan in House of Mirrors and Hearts (Arcola Theatre), Eddie in Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), The Light Princess(National Theatre), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre), Love Story (Duchess Theatre), Jean Prouvaire in Les Misérables (25 Anniversary tour) and Spring Awakening (Novello / Lyric Hammersmith).

His TV and film work includes Chemistry of Death (Paramount+), Darkness Rising (Channel 4/NBC), Pistol (FX Network), The Colour Of Spring (Winterlight Productions), The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC), The Nun (New Line Cinema/ Warner Bros), Cilla (ITV) and Les Miserables (Working Title Films).