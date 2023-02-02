Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jamie Bogyo Will Join Michael Ball in ASPECTS OF LOVE

Performances begin Friday 12 May 2023 at Lyric Theatre, London.

Feb. 02, 2023  
34 years after having starred in the original West End production, Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season, this time playing the role of George. It has been announced that Jamie Bogyo - who made his professional theatre debut in the lead role of Christian in the smash hit West End production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical - will play Alex, the role that Michael Ball himself originated in 1989.

Performances begin on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023. For more information and tickets, please see www.aspectsoflove.com

Michael Ball said, "I'm thrilled to announce that the role of Alex in Aspects of Love will be played by Jamie Bogyo. He's tall, good looking, sings like a dream and is half my age.....I hate him! He will be amazing."

Jamie's casting was announced in a very special performance on the Ken Bruce Show on BBC Radio 2, with a Jamie and Michael teaming up to perform the iconic number, Love Changes Everything. The performance will be available to listen to later HERE.

With original music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart, based on the novel by David Garnett and directed by Jonathan Kent, this heart-breaking story of passion, love, life and loss in post-war France and Italy, follows three generations of the Dillingham family spanning 17 years.

Alex falls in love with an actress Rose and as the pair embark on a passionate affair, the unexpected arrival of Uncle George changes all their lives and those around them forever as they discover how love - in its many forms - truly does change everything.

Aspects of Love at The Lyric Theatre is produced by Nica Burns, by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited. Further casting is yet to be announced.




Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2023 and Special Guests Photo
Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2023 and Special Guests
Musical maestro Jools Holland and his revered Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced the run of dates and special guests of their 2023 Autumn/Winter UK tour.
Review: MY SONS A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?), Ambassadors Theatre Photo
Review: MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?), Ambassadors Theatre
There is beauty in the simplicity of this concept. My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is a tale about growing up. More specifically, the 'ups and downs of raising a queer child.' It is also clearly a production made for and by generations of theatre kids, the kind who prefer to stay in the dress-up section of the school (especially if it gets them out of a football match).
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Rodgers & Hammersteins OKLAHOMA! in the West End Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! in the West End
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! Daniel Fish’s production opens at Wyndham’s Theatre on 28 February 2023, with previews from 16 February, and runs until 2 September 2023.
Full Cast Announced For ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour; Elaine C Smith, Jodie Prenger, and More Photo
Full Cast Announced For ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour; Elaine C Smith, Jodie Prenger, and More!
Full casting has been announced for the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE opening at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 25 February 2023. Joining the previously announced Craig Revel Horwood and Paul O'Grady, will be Scottish BAFTA winner Elaine C Smith and Jodie Prenger, all starring as 'Miss Hannigan' at various venues.

