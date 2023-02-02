Jamie Bogyo Will Join Michael Ball in ASPECTS OF LOVE

34 years after having starred in the original West End production, Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season, this time playing the role of George. It has been announced that Jamie Bogyo - who made his professional theatre debut in the lead role of Christian in the smash hit West End production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical - will play Alex, the role that Michael Ball himself originated in 1989.

Performances begin on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023. For more information and tickets, please see www.aspectsoflove.com

Michael Ball said, "I'm thrilled to announce that the role of Alex in Aspects of Love will be played by Jamie Bogyo. He's tall, good looking, sings like a dream and is half my age.....I hate him! He will be amazing."

Jamie's casting was announced in a very special performance on the Ken Bruce Show on BBC Radio 2, with a Jamie and Michael teaming up to perform the iconic number, Love Changes Everything. The performance will be available to listen to later HERE.

With original music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart, based on the novel by David Garnett and directed by Jonathan Kent, this heart-breaking story of passion, love, life and loss in post-war France and Italy, follows three generations of the Dillingham family spanning 17 years.

Alex falls in love with an actress Rose and as the pair embark on a passionate affair, the unexpected arrival of Uncle George changes all their lives and those around them forever as they discover how love - in its many forms - truly does change everything.

Aspects of Love at The Lyric Theatre is produced by Nica Burns, by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited. Further casting is yet to be announced.