James Campbell's COMEDY 4 KIDS: REDUCKS! Returns To London's Museum Of Comedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Godfather of children’s stand-up comedy, James Campbell, will return to London’s Museum of Comedy with new performances of his acclaimed live show, James Campbell’s Comedy 4 Kids: Reducks! Beginning Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., Campbell will also perform on the final weekend of each month from February 2026.

James Campbell invented the idea of proper stand-up comedy for children in 2001 and has since toured internationally, performing in thousands of schools, theatres, libraries, and festivals. Comedy 4 Kids: Reducks! may include such delights as exploding penguins, seventeen ways to eat jam, and songs to sing to the worms in your dog’s bottom.

Across nearly twenty-five years in comedy, Campbell has written a series of popular books for young readers—including Boyface, the Funny Life books, and Daphne and the Marmalade Cow—and continues to lead comedy workshops for children worldwide.

“I promise this show is twice as funny as anything you’ve seen before,” Campbell says. “So cover yourself in glue, roll around in glitter for five minutes, and then come to the show shouting, ‘I’m a massive disco maggot!’ until someone asks you to leave.”

Ticket Information

Performances of James Campbell’s Comedy 4 Kids: Reducks! take place at the Museum of Comedy in central London. Tickets are available at www.museumofcomedy.com/james-campbells-comedy-4-kids-reducks.