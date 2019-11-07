Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan To Return To JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT This Summer

Click Here for More Articles on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Today it was announced that Jac Yarrow will return to the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the world famous London Palladium.

Jac, who made his professional stage debut in the iconic role, will return to the show for a limited engagement beginning 2 July, 2020.

He returns alongside original Joseph star, Jason Donovan, who will also re-join the cast in the role of Pharaoh.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock Miss Saigon). The creative team includes Choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, Morgan Large (Set and costume design), Lighting Designer Ben Cracknell and Sound Designer Gareth Owen.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru! The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is produced by Michael Harrison.

For further information, please see www.josephthemusical.com





