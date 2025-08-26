JUST IN TIME Writer Isaac Oliver Will Make London Comedy Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writer/performer Isaac Oliver, who wrote Broadway's Just in Time, will make his London comedy debut next month. Oliver has long been a New York staple, bridging the comedy and literary worlds and delighting audiences with his razor-sharp wit, keen eye, and tender heart.

The humorist will bring his evening of sit-down comedy to The Divine on September 11 at 19:30, produced by Brooklyn Rep (These Gays! They're Trying To.., All the Fraudulent Horse Girls)

Isaac Oliver is an Emmy-nominated writer and producer, author, and performer. His television writing credits include “High Maintenance” (Writers Guild Award nominee, Best Episodic Comedy Script), “GLOW,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Étoile.” Additionally, he's the author of Intimacy Idiot, available wherever books are still sold, written for The New York Times, Out Magazine, W Magazine, Time Out New York, and can often be seen at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, performing evenings of sit-down comedy. Most recently, he co-wrote the book for "Just in Time," now on Broadway starring Jonathan Groff. @mrisaacoliver