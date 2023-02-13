Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JUMPING THE SHARK Comes to Upstairs at The Gatehouse in March

Performances run Tuesday 7 March - Sunday 12 March.

Feb. 13, 2023  

JUMPING THE SHARK Comes to Upstairs at The Gatehouse in March

The world premiere of 'Jumping The Shark', a new comedy by David Cantor and Michael Kingsbury (who also directs) about the perils of sitcom writing, will play Upstairs at the Gatehouse 7 - 12 March.

The cast features several well-known TV favourites:

David Schaal is an American-born British actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian, best known as Taffy in the UK version of TV sitcom 'The Office', and Terry Cartwright in 'The Inbetweeners' TV series and spin-off films.

Harry Visinoni was Seb Franklin in ITV's 'Coronation Street', a character who made his exit in May 2021 in a hard-hitting hate-crime storyline inspired by a real-life case. It went on to receive nominations for Best Storyline and Best Single Episode at the British Soap Awards.

Sarah Moyle is best known for playing receptionist Valerie Pitman in BBC's 'Doctors', a role that won her Best Comedy Performance in 2019 at the British Soap Awards.

Jasmine Armfield played Rebecca Fowler in 'EastEnders' from 2014-2020. Since leaving the soap, she has appeared in BBC's 'Doctors', 'Casualty', and the feature film, 'The Loneliest Boy In The World'. Jumping The Shark marks her stage debut.

Robin Sebastian has played comedy legend Kenneth Williams multiple times on TV and on stage, including 'Babs: The True Story of a British Icon' (BBC1), 'Lost Sitcoms - Hancock's Half Hour' (BBC Four), 'Horne A'Plenty', 'Round the Horne... Revisited' (West End and UK tour), 'Round the Horne - Unseen and Uncut' (UK tour) and 'Stop Messing About' (West End and UK tour). His other credits include Cardinal Richelieu in 'The Three Musketeers' at Bristol Old Vic, Robin Craigie in a number one tour of Noël Coward's 'Volcano' and Carmen Ghia in the national tour of 'The Producers'.

Jack Trueman was Nick in 'Fever Pitch' at The Hope Theatre, Islington, and made his screen debut as Tom in 'Shark Bait'.

Michael Kingsbury's directing work includes the West End and touring hit 'Round The Horne...Revisited', 'Ying Tong' at the Ambassadors and 'In Lambeth' at Southwark Playhouse.

Produced by Peter Frosdick and Classical Events.

Jumping the Shark

Jumping the Shark is the moment when an established and long-running TV series changes, from a relatively small change, like the introduction of a new gimmick, to a radical one, like a genre shift. The show feels the need to update in order to hold the fanbase. But it usually has the opposite effect - viewers realise that the show has finally run out of ideas. It's reached its peak; it'll never be as good again; it has nowhere to go but down. In other words, it's Ruined FOREVER.

The expression was born after a defining episode of 'Happy Days; in which Fonzie, dressed in his trademark leather jacket, jumped a real shark on water skis.



Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgartens THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
The first production photographs from THE CITY AND THE TOWN, the latest play from Anders Lustgarten, have been released fresh from its premiere at Hull Truck Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep
Production shots have been released for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, which is currently playing its world premiere performances at Birmingham Rep until Sat 11 Mar 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET
See photos from inside rehearsal for for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut  short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023.
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE Photo
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE
Casting has been announced for the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree, presented by Actors Touring Company (ATC) and Belgrade Theatre Coventry in association with Brixton House Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WHEN DARKNESS FALLSPhotos: First Look at the UK Tour of WHEN DARKNESS FALLS
February 10, 2023

All new production images have been released for the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls. When Darkness Falls, written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, opened last night, Wednesday 9th February 2023, at London's Richmond Theatre.
Kiln Theatre Announces Spring Creative Engagement ProjectsKiln Theatre Announces Spring Creative Engagement Projects
February 10, 2023

Kiln Theatre has announced their upcoming Spring Creative Engagement programming, which runs alongside their main stage programming and the US transfer of Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden.
2:22 - A GHOST STORY Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in September2:22 - A GHOST STORY Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in September
February 10, 2023

The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will embark on an extensive UK-wide tour, opening at Bath Theatre Royal on 1 September 2023, and continuing through to May 2024 with the full tour schedule to be announced soon.
Summer Season Announced At Wigmore Hall April-July 2023Summer Season Announced At Wigmore Hall April-July 2023
February 9, 2023

Wigmore Hall's packed summer season (1 Apr – 21 Jul) features nearly 200 concerts and events. At the heart of Wigmore Hall's summer programme is the core chamber, piano and vocal repertoire upon which its reputation as the international home of chamber music is built, but there are also visits from legendary jazz musicians, Yiddish cabaret and forays into the avant garde.
MY DEAD to Open at Barons Court Theatre in MarchMY DEAD to Open at Barons Court Theatre in March
February 9, 2023

My Dead will be presented at Barons Court Theatre March 3 and 4.  My Dead is the story of a woman who finds her life through her dead.
share