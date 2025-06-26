JULIET & ROMEO Musical Sets Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Release in the UK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On 14th July, Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment will release the original pop musical, Juliet & Romeo, on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital in the UK.

Fans of the film will be treated to some exciting bonus features, with the DVD including an alternate ending, Behind the Scenes: Designing a Franchise, Blooper Reel, Deleted Scenes, and Lyric Videos. Additional Blu-Ray exclusive features also include Director and Music Creator Audio Commentary, Behind the Scenes Q&A, and Romeo & Juliet Screen Test.

The movie was released in theaters on May 9, 2025 in the U.S. and debuted in UK cinemas for a special one-night event on 11th June, which will include an exclusive recorded Q&A starring a dynamic ensemble of the film’s rising stars and industry veterans. Read reviews of the film here.

The twist on the Shakespearean classic features a star-studded cast, including Rebel Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, Rupert Graves, Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, and Derek Jacobi. Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward bring the star-crossed Lovers to life, with Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Nicholas Podany, and GRAMMY Award-winners, Tayla Parx and Ledisi.

Juliet & Romeo is the first in a movie-musical trilogy based around the real-life 1301 story that inspired Shakespeare’s greatest tale, with the world’s most famous lovers finding themselves central figures in an epic journey of battles and betrayal, the iconic duo turning the tides on history as we know it.

Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, the Juliet & Romeo Franchise finds the famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire. But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before.

Writer-director Timothy Scott Bogart, three-time Oscar-winning production Designer Dante Ferretti, and original songs and music from GRAMMY, Evan Kidd Bogart and Justin Gray, all breathe new life into this theatrical classic.

Comments

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...