JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Returns to the London Palladium in Summer 2020

Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group has announced that the new, smash hit production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will return to the iconic London Palladium next summer, following its triumphant season this year.

Performances will begin on Thursday 2 July 2020, with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat playing a strictly limited 10-week season through until Sunday 6 September 2020 (Gala Night: Thursday 16 July 2020). Tickets for 2020 go on General Sale on Friday 27 September 2019.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed a completely sold out season this year, with audiences giving the new production nightly standing ovations. Critics were also unanimous in their acclaim for the legendary musical - the first major collaboration by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - as it returned to the London Palladium.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the worlds most beloved family musicals. The multi-award winning show, which began life as a small scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru! The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Casting for 2020 will be announced at a later date.

For further information, please see www.josephthemusical.com





