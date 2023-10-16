JERSEY BOYS to Close in the West End After Three Years

The original Grammy, Tony and Olivier award-winning smash-hit musical, Jersey Boys, will close at the Trafalgar Theatre on 4 January 2024 after three hugely successful years in London’s West End. This musical extravaganza goes behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the multi award-winning, true-life phenomenon.

Jersey Boys re-opened the refurbished Trafalgar Theatre in July 2021, and led the way as one of the first theatre shows to be staged after Covid restrictions were lifted. Audiences have just 12 weeks left to enjoy this critically acclaimed ‘Too Good to be True’ (Telegraph) production, including a bumper schedule over the Christmas and New Year holidays with several additional performances. Plans are already in place for Jersey Boys to make a return to UK shores in the not too distant future.

Edward Strong, producer partner for the Dodgers, said: “The Jersey-style Yanks who collaborated with their friends at Trafalgar Theatre Productions to return the musical joyride to the West End for a multi-year encore thank all of our UK colleagues and audiences who brought the excitement to every performance. The legend of the Four Seasons–Frankie, Bob, Nick and Tommy– shines on, burnished once again by the warm reception given to their music and their story by all the Jersey Boys fans in the UK. Seasons to come may well see another Jersey Boys replay in all the markets that welcomed us so avidly.”

Howard Panter, producer for Trafalgar Theatre Productions, said: “It’s been 18 years since the first inception of Jersey Boys, with over 30 million people having seen the musical worldwide and almost 300 actors having donned the famous red jacket. It has been magnificent to see London audiences truly embrace the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons over the last three years, with packed houses and standing ovations every night. Fans of the musical can enjoy extra performances over the festive period, and I’m incredibly proud of our talented West End cast who will lead the show into its final performances at the Trafalgar Theatre.”

They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true. The show is packed with the hits of The Four Seasons, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Leading the cast into its final performances is Luke Suri (Frankie Valli), Karl James Wilson (Nick Massi), Peter Nash (Tommy De Vito) and Declan Egan (Bob Gaudio) as The Four Seasons. They are joined by Joey Cornish (Joe Pesci), Joseph Peters (Bob Crewe), Andy Barke (Gyp De Carlo), Kirsty Whelan (Mary Delgado), Oliver Tester (Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski), Jacob McIntosh (Barry Belson), Gracie Lai (Lorraine) Rosie Needham (Francine). The cast is completed by Danny Knott, Bonnie Page, Olly Manley, Daniel Parkinson, Matthew Lawrence and Pearce Barron.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. Recipient of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide. Jersey Boys was voted the favourite Olivier Winning musical of the 21st Century in a survey of theatregoers by The Stage newspaper. The musical opened to rave reviews at the newly refurbished Trafalgar Theatre in July 2021.

Jersey Boys originally opened on Broadway on 6 November 2005 and ran for more than 11 years. It is the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It ran in London’s West End from 2008 to 2017 – nine amazing years – and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End. It has recently completed its third record-breaking UK & Ireland tour which ran until May 2023, having previously played two tours from 2014-2016 and from 2017-2019.

Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting Director is Jill Green CDG.

Jersey Boys is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with BB Investments, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link and Eilene Davidson Productions.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner