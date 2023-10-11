JACK AND HIS GIANT BIGSTALK Adult Pantomime Comes to London in December

The Entertainment Providers and the team that brought the critically acclaimed Snow White And The Seven Men 2021 and last year Sinderfella, fly back into the West End for 2023 with a brand-new production of Jack And His Giant Bigstalk at The Prince Of Wales, Drury Lane, London from 8th – 22nd December. And this year it promises to be bigger, bolder and naughtier than ever.

Join Queen Genetalia , Jack Jill, Fairy Courgette, Daisy The Human Cow , Dame Trott and whole host of pantomime characters for panto fun and frolics. This year’s show will bring you a delightful and risqué version of the much-loved story packed full of laughs and delicious fairy-tale campery!

The show will be led by Big Brother star Simon Gross as the Evil Queen Genetalia!

The pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Barbie Girl, Electric Dreams, It Must Be Love, Never Going To Give, Wanabee, Thriller, I Will Survive. With sensational Sparkling Sets and Costumes. With an utterly filthy laugh a minute script and a whole load of audience participation this is the perfect way to kick start your Christmas with a bang!!!

Simon Gross says “Jack And His Bigstalk “takes all the ingredients of the pantomimes we grew up with and know and love but takes the double entendre to the next level! All the bits that were knowingly laughed at by your Dad are exposed in all their glory in a fairy tale romp. This year we’re really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of the West End” -

Sinderfella is brought to the stage by The Entertainment Providers – who produced London’s original Adult only pantomime back in 2011.

Ginny Lazzoni General Manager at the Prince of Wales says; “We are super excited for this opportunity to house this gorgeous show, which is also perfectly in line with our new vision of the pub. It’s a show not to miss!”

Watch this space for additional casting to follow - Tickets are on sale - book you tickets now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders