JACK AND HIS GIANT BIGSTALK Adult Pantomime Comes to London in December

Performances run from 8 – 22 December.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 3 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

JACK AND HIS GIANT BIGSTALK Adult Pantomime Comes to London in December

The Entertainment Providers and the team that brought the critically acclaimed Snow White And The Seven Men 2021 and last year Sinderfella, fly back into the West End for 2023 with a brand-new production of Jack And His Giant Bigstalk at The Prince Of Wales, Drury Lane, London from 8th – 22nd December. And this year it promises to be bigger, bolder and naughtier than ever.

Join  Queen Genetalia , Jack Jill, Fairy Courgette, Daisy The Human Cow , Dame Trott and whole host of pantomime characters for panto fun and frolics.  This year’s show will bring you a delightful and risqué version of the much-loved story packed full of laughs and delicious fairy-tale campery!  

The show will be led by Big Brother star Simon Gross as the Evil Queen Genetalia!

The pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Barbie Girl, Electric Dreams, It Must Be Love, Never Going To Give, Wanabee, Thriller, I Will Survive. With sensational Sparkling Sets and Costumes. With an utterly filthy laugh a minute script and a whole load of audience participation this is the perfect way to kick start your Christmas with a bang!!!

Simon Gross says “Jack And His Bigstalk “takes all the ingredients of the pantomimes we grew up with and know and love but takes the double entendre to the next level!  All the bits that were knowingly laughed at by your Dad are exposed in all their glory in a fairy tale romp.  This year we’re really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of the West End”   - 

Sinderfella is brought to the stage by The Entertainment Providers – who produced London’s original Adult only pantomime back in 2011.

Ginny Lazzoni General Manager at the Prince of Wales says; “We are super excited for this opportunity to house this gorgeous show, which is also perfectly in line with our new vision of the pub. It’s a show not to miss!”

Watch this space for additional casting to follow  - Tickets are on sale - book you tickets now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders  




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Tobacco Factory Theatres Names New Chair Of The Board Photo
Tobacco Factory Theatres Names New Chair Of The Board

Tobacco Factory Theatres has appointed Bertel Martin as the new Chair of the Board, taking over from Sarah Smith MBE after 13 years. Learn more about Martin's extensive experience in Bristol's voluntary sector and arts scene.

2
Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime Photo
Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches SNOW WHITE Pantomime

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has officially launched the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, which opens on 2 December. Check out photos of the cast here!

3
Photos: First Look at SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD at MAST Mayflower Studios Photo
Photos: First Look at SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD at MAST Mayflower Studios

Production images have been released for the upcoming Mayflower MADE revival of Athol Fugard, John Kani & Winston Ntshona’s Sizwe Banzi is Dead, which runs at MAST Mayflower Studios until 14 October 2023 as part of Black History Month 2023.   Check out the photos here!

4
Warrington Contemporary Arts Fest and Towns Cultural Offer Set to Be Transformed Thanks To Photo
Warrington Contemporary Arts Fest and Town's Cultural Offer Set to Be Transformed Thanks To £600k Boost

A huge funding boost which will create a significant, lasting and transformational change within Warrington’s cultural offer has been unlocked. Learn more about the fund here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You