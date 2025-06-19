Interview: Director Casey Nicholaw on HERCULES at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a run in Hamburg, Germany, Hercules is arriving in London at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The musical, an adaptation of the 1997 animated film, is itself an adaptation of the Greek myth of Hercules, a demigod who must use his strength in the mortal world to earn his place on Mount Olympus with the gods.

Recently, we had the chance to talk with Casey Nicholaw, the director and choreographer (along with co-choreographer Tanisha Scott) of this production. We discussed the show’s journey from Germany to the United Kingdom, some of his favourite songs and advice he has for those looking to get into the world of theatre.

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

Yikes! That’s a giant first question. My first experience in theatre was many years ago in a production of Annie Get Your Gun at San Diego Junior Theater. I was in the chorus and smitten! Then did a bunch of shows in San Diego - moved to NYC at eighteen with fifty bucks and nowhere to live. Got lots of non-Equity jobs, waiting tables for five years . . . Then got a tour of 42nd Street, then got my first Broadway show, Crazy For You.

Then, seven original companies later and watching very carefully how original Broadway musicals were created, I put myself out there as a choreographer and got hired by Mike Nichols to choreograph Spamalot alongside him as the director. And the rest all leads me to now!

What made you want to be a part of Hercules?

I loved the idea of a big buoyant musical with a terrific score and a funny book!

What is it like to be bringing such an iconic Disney film to the stage?

I went through this with Aladdin too - there is so much you can do with animation that you can’t do on stage - so it’s making sure the show has theatrical vocabulary and sensibility that also has the energy and buoyancy that an animated feature can have.

Can you tell us a bit about the show's journey from Hamburg to London?

Well . . . One was in German, and one is in English! Seriously, it was a little tricky creating an original musical in Germany first - the sensibility is very different, and the humour was a little tougher to get across because of that. Robert [Horn] and Kwame's [Kwei-Armah] book has a lot of word play in it and that can be difficult to translate.

The main thing is that we learned so much from doing it in Hamburg and made so many changes . . . Very very excited about the version we are now getting ready to open. All the hard work we did over the last year to improve the show seems to be paying off!

Hercules artwork

What is it like to take on both the roles of director and choreographer, something you have done on several shows before?

I like taking on both roles. I think it allows the show to really move as one piece and one vision. I've done that on all of my shows except one.

Do you have a favourite Hercules song?

Too many!!! Of the songs from the movie, of course I love "Go the Distance” and “Zero to Hero.” There are also a handful of great new songs that Alan [Menken] and David [Zippel] have written - I love “Forget About It” and “To Be Human.”

What advice do you have for those looking to go into directing and/or choreography?

Be curious and pay attention. See as many things as you possibly can and work with as many people as you possibly can no matter what the position - it’s the best way to learn all of the things you like and don’t like. Then, you can start cultivating your own style.

What do you hope audiences take away from Hercules?

That they really enjoy it and want to tell their friends to see it and enjoy it with others. To laugh and have a great time, also be moved.

How would you describe Hercules in one word?

Energising!

Hercules is currently booking until 28 March 2026 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

Comments