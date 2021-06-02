International Smash Hit CIRCUS 1903 Returns This Christmas!

The world-class performers at Circus 1903 are limbering up in preparation to entertain thousands of people as they flock to the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall this Christmas to marvel at the wonders of the Golden Age of Circus.

The show will return for its third Christmas season at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall from 16 December 2021 - 2 January 2022 with a press night on Thursday 16 December. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 4th June at 10am from www.circus1903.com.

Ringmaster David Williamson said: "I'm so happy that Circus 1903 is returning to Southbank Centre this festive season. There's no better tonic for tough times than the sights and sounds and magic of the circus! I'm excited to get in front of an audience again and hear the roar of the crowd and see the smiling faces of the children as they thrill to our amazing show."

Producer Michael Stevens said: "Circus 1903' has become an important part of the holiday season, for audiences old and young, and so we are delighted to be able to bring it back to Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall this year. After such a long period of not being able to see each other or to go out, this is a wonderful opportunity to get together at Christmas and celebrate while enjoying one of most extraordinary shows on earth!"

Hosted by the charming and charismatic ringmaster David Williamson, Circus 1903 will feature many of the incredible acts from previous years, including Peanut and Queenie, the most charming elephants on any stage around the world. A range of dizzying new acts will join the troupe to astound and mesmerize audiences this festive season. The full line up will be announced in due course.