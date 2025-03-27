Immersive Peter Pan Musical CLUB NVRLND to Premiere at 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The worldwide premiere of the immersive nightclub musical Club NVRLND is coming to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a full run at Assembly Checkpoint this August.



Welcome to NVRLND, where the party goes straight on till morning, featuring the biggest 2000s anthems: Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake–and more! Here, you can relive the hits of your youth and never grow up.



Wendy’s about to get married, but one night in NVRLND changes everything. Reuniting with Peter Pan—NVRLND's forever-young impresario—she’s thrown back into a world of intoxicating fun and reckless adventure. But can youth really last forever? Or does growing up offer its own magic?



With book by Olivier Award-nominee Jack Holden (Cruise, KENREX), Club NVRLND is an irreverent, high-energy, nostalgia-fuelled immersive party where happy thoughts abound, drinks flow, and the night is always young.



The show is directed by three-time Offie nominee Steven Kunis (Hir, Straight White Men) with choreography by Ashley Nottingham, fresh off the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express.



Director Steven Kunis said: “Our vision is to create Club NVRLND as a full-blown pop fantasy — a reimagining of Peter Pan for a generation that grew up on Y2K icons in an era that now feels like its own kind of Neverland. Club NVRLND is a place to escape, to celebrate being alive, and to remember who you are underneath all the noise of our modern era. J.M. Barrie’s story has captivated generation after generation because it speaks to a timeless yearning in all of us to never grow up — and now, we’re inviting audiences to feel that freedom on the dance floor, to lose themselves in the music and magic, and to experience Peter Pan in a whole new theatrical way. The chance to direct this production is a dream come true.”



Comments