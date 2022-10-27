Immersive Experience RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH Will Launch In London In February 2023

Fusing theatre, sport and technology, Rematch will launch its much anticipated second immersive experience Rumble in the Jungle Rematch, transporting guests to the legendary Muhammad Ali and George Foreman boxing match in 1974. Almost 50 years later, Rematch is giving everyone a second chance to experience the magic of Rumble in the Jungle thanks to a brand new and world-class re-imagining of Muhammad Ali's and George Foreman's iconic fight.

Transforming central London's Seymour Hall into a reimagined 1974 Kinshasa, Rumble in the Jungle will create an action-packed experience, brought to life by music, culture, fashion and tastes that surrounded the iconic fight and saw an underdog Ali fight for the world heavyweight title that had been stripped from him a decade earlier for refusing the Vietnam draft. The fight cemented him as the second dethroned champion in history.

Rematch will captivate its audience to tell the story of what is widely regarded as 'The Greatest Sporting Event' of the 20th century. More than a boxing match, the ripple effects of Rumble in the Jungle were felt wider culturally as a story of positive change, new beginnings, and banishing stereotypes whilst pushing limits emerged. Rumble in the Jungle Rematch is a celebration of this cultural landmark in history and will bring to life the historical event as a multi-sensory experience with incredible interactive elements, from actors to archive footage, memorabilia and more. 'Century', watched by over one billion people, accounting for a quarter of the world's population at the time.

From Ali's pre match trash talking to the step-by-step play out of the fight where his famous rope-a-dope was performed, the event will feature the sounds of the Zaire 74 music festival that accompanied the fight showcasing the iconic elements of the fight in an interactive setting.

Following a successful 'Wimbledon Rematch 1980' in 2019, the brand's latest experience will be its longest experience to date, with tickets now on sale for February 2023. Rematch welcomes everyone to the first ever immersive experience that utilises the power of sport, taking iconic historical moments and bringing them to life in a modern context.

Rematch has developed the show together with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which in partnership with Lonnie Ali as trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust's (MAFT) own Muhammad Ali Enterprises.

Richard Ayers, Founder of Rematch, commented: "Sport has the power to inspire and unite people from all over the world and from different cultural backgrounds. Rumble in the Jungle and Muhammad Ali transcend national and cultural boundaries which is why, following the success of Wimbledon Rematch 1980, we are thrilled to be reimagining one of the greatest moments in sporting history. From Ali's trash-talking to his pre match speech to the music and mood of Zaire in 1974, Rumble in the Jungle Rematch will offer London a completely new unique immersive experience."

Tickets for Rumble in the Jungle Rematch go on sale on Friday 14th October. Watch thetrailer here.

For early bird tickets, prices starting at £56.50

For preview tickets, prices start at £19.74

Go to www.rumblerematch.com to purchase tickets to the event