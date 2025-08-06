Harrison Osterfield Joins the Cast of Maia Novi's INVASIVE SPECIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run, Eric Kuhn Productions has announced the full cast and creative team for the UK première of Maia Novi’s semi-autobiographical play Invasive Species. Directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin, Novi will reprise the lead role alongside Harrison Osterfield best known for his breakout role in Netflix’s The Irregulars. They are joined by Ella Blackburn, Max Percy and Kalifa Taylor.

Invasive Species’ successful run at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre in 2024 garnered attention as it touched on poignant issues of immigration, identity politics and mental health. This darkly comic and moving play opens at King’s Head Theatre on 5 September 2025, with previews from 3 September, and runs until 3 October.



Michael Breslin said today, “After a thrilling run in New York last summer, I am excited for London audiences to experience Maia’s hilarious and moving play. I am also excited to welcome a new company of brilliant UK actors into the whip smart, electric, and heartfelt world of Invasive Species.”

Eric Kuhn adds, “Invasive Species was created by a group of New York's most dynamic and innovative theatrical artists who are actively defining contemporary American theatre. We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking production to the UK with a brilliant new cast, and we can’t wait for London audiences to experience this visionary show after its triumphant run Off-Broadway.”

Producers Eric Kuhn and Adam Rodner also announce new co-producers. Writer, director and co-creator of SIX Lucy Moss, signs up to support the productions alongside Salem Productions, John Voege, Amauta M. Firmino and María Inés Olmedo Projects. The show is general managed and executive produced by James Quaife.